Randall Leff Formally Launches Mediation Practice, Bringing Four Decades of Litigation Experience to Dispute Resolutions

Randall S. Leff

Leff to maintain his civil litigation practice with Ervin Cohen & Jessup while expanding his mediation focus

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randall S. Leff , a seasoned civil litigator with more than four decades of experience guiding clients through complex and high-stakes disputes, has formally launched his mediation practice, offering parties a pragmatic, experienced and human-centered approach to conflict resolution.Over the course of his distinguished legal career, Leff has earned a reputation as both a formidable courtroom advocate and a trusted problem-solver. He has represented individuals and businesses across a wide range of industries, counseling clients through high-stakes business and employment litigation, complex probate disputes, sensitive negotiations and moments where strategic judgment and emotional intelligence were equally essential.Leff served as managing partner of a 60-lawyer firm and has acted as outside general counsel to companies spanning multiple sectors. In those roles, he developed a deep appreciation for the business, personal and reputational stakes that often underlie legal disputes—insight that now informs his work as a mediator.Formally trained at Pepperdine University’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution and the American Institute of Mediation, Leff brings both rigorous training and extensive hands-on experience to the mediation table, having conducted numerous mediations involving complex legal and interpersonal dynamics.“As a mediator, Randy understands that disputes are rarely just about the law,” said a well know probate litigator. “They are about people, risk, uncertainty, and the need for practical solutions that allow parties to move forward.”Known for his ability to quickly grasp core issues, build credibility with all sides and navigate emotionally charged situations, Leff focuses on guiding parties toward equitable, practical and lasting resolutions. His mediation practice reflects a career-long commitment to thoughtful advocacy, sound judgment and respect for the human dimension of conflict.Leff will maintain his civil litigation practice with Ervin Cohen & Jessup while expanding his professional focus to include mediation engagements in a broad range of civil matters. To learn more or to schedule a mediation, visit LeffMediation.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.