New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to Feature Nearly 60 Local Food Vendors at Fair Grounds

Regional staples such as red beans and rice reflect the culinary traditions represented by local food vendors at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Annual festival highlights authentic Creole and Cajun cuisine alongside live music programming

Food is an essential part of New Orleans culture.” — — Karen Brem, Marketing Director, Historic Mardi Gras Inn

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will once again present nearly 60 food vendors during its annual event at the Fair Grounds Race Course, located at 1751 Gentilly Boulevard in New Orleans. The festival, widely recognized for its music programming, also maintains a longstanding focus on regional cuisine prepared by local restaurants and culinary institutions.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival takes place annually in late April and early May. Festival gates typically open at 11:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. daily. Food vendors operate during festival hours. Admission tickets are required for entry to the festival grounds, and food items are individually priced by vendor.

Unlike many large-scale music festivals, Jazz Fest’s food program is curated to reflect the culinary traditions of Louisiana. Participating vendors are primarily locally owned businesses offering traditional Creole and Cajun dishes, including seafood specialties, po-boys, regional stews, and heritage recipes representing the cultural diversity of New Orleans.

Festival food offerings commonly include crawfish-based dishes, cochon de lait po-boys, crawfish bread, shrimp and grits, soft-shell crab preparations, and non-alcoholic frozen beverages designed to accommodate spring weather conditions in Southeast Louisiana. Vendor menus are published annually through official festival channels prior to opening weekend.

The Fair Grounds Race Course provides designated food areas throughout the festival site to accommodate high attendance volumes. Seating areas are available, though visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly due to peak attendance periods. Cashless payment methods are typically accepted by most vendors; however, attendees are advised to review current festival policies prior to arrival.

The culinary component of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has become an integral part of the event’s cultural presentation, reflecting the city’s longstanding reputation for regional cuisine. By featuring established local restaurants within the festival footprint, organizers continue a tradition of highlighting community-based food enterprises alongside musical performances.

Visitors planning to attend are encouraged to consult official festival resources for updated schedules, ticketing information, transportation options, and vendor listings.

This informational release is provided by Karen Brem, Marketing Director of the Historic Mardi Gras Inn in New Orleans, as a public resource regarding upcoming cultural events within the city.

For official festival information, visit the event’s website or contact the Fair Grounds Race Course.

