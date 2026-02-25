Veterans for America First Joins in Filing Amicus Brief in Watson v. RNC U.S. Supreme Court Case said Stan Fitzgerald

VFAF Legal Counsel Jared Craig esq. Joins Election Integrity Groups Filing Amicus Brief in Support of the Respondents in the Watson v RNC Supreme Court Case Jared Craig Esq. VFAF VP Jared Craig speaking at Trump campaign rally get out the vote Fayetteville Georgia

VFAF Legal Counsel Jared Craig, Esq., Joins Groups in Filing Amicus Brief in Support of Watson v. RNC U.S. Supreme Court Case – Veterans for America First

VFAF has been on the front line of election integrity operations since 2020, and Jared Craig has been a leader in those efforts in the state of Georgia.” — Frederic Mulika VFAF National Ops Director

ATLANTA , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First Jared Craig esq, legal counsel for Veterans for America First joined three election integrity organizations in filing an amicus brief before the U.S. Supreme Court in Michael Watson v. Republican National Committee, urging the Court to reaffirm that federal Election Day is a firm, uniform deadline requiring ballot receipt by that date. The brief argues that treating Election Day as merely symbolic creates a “verification vacuum,” citing documented administrative failures in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan that allowed unverified or ineligible ballots to be processed outside strict safeguards. Amici contends that federal statutes, including 2 U.S.C. § 7 and 3 U.S.C. § 1, establish a structural mandate for finality and equal protection, ensuring that all votes—domestic and military alike—are subject to the same uniform standards and deadlines.Supreme Court Case Number: 24-1260Lead counsel Erick Kaardal, a partner of Mohrman, Kaardal C Erickson, P.APress Contact: Elizabeth Nielsen, Mohrman, Kaardal C Erickson, P.A. Email Address: nielsen@mklaw.com, Phone: (612) 465-0905Veterans for America First Chief Legal Counsel Jared Craig Esq.Jared B. Craig Law Offices 20 Baker Rd., Ste. 5 , Newnan, GA 30265. Email Address: pdc.jbc@gmail.com, Phone: 404-488-8996Link to Supreme Court Docket and Veterans for America First filing: https://bit.ly/4kWS294 In other VFAF News:VFAF President Robert Cornicelli’s Nonprofit Efforts Helping Veterans Recognized by South Carolina House of RepresentativesSummerville, South Carolina — February 20, 2026 — The Veteran Recovery Coalition (VRC), led by Captain Robert Cornicelli, President of Veterans for America First (VFAF), has been formally recognized by the South Carolina House of Representatives for its measurable impact assisting veterans across the state.In a letter dated February 18, 2026, State Representative Marvin “Mark” Smith (District 99 – Berkeley County) commended Captain Cornicelli and the Veteran Recovery Coalition for translating concern about veteran homelessness and transition challenges into “direct action and measurable results at the community level.”Representative Smith highlighted VRC’s success in helping South Carolina veterans regain stability, navigate periods of crisis, and move toward long-term independence. He noted that the organization’s work goes beyond statistics, representing “individuals who have been reconnected to housing, employment pathways, essential services, and a sense of purpose after service.”See: https://bit.ly/4tUcAmF

VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement by Veterans for America First

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.