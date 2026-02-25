Trilogy Investment Company Appoints Erin Taylor as Executive Vice President of Accounting

Erin Taylor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trilogy Investment Company, a fully integrated residential development and investment firm, announced the appointment of Erin Taylor as executive vice president of accounting.In her new role, Taylor will oversee the firm’s accounting, financial reporting, and internal controls across Trilogy’s real estate investment platform, supporting the company’s continued growth and long-term investment strategy.Taylor brings nearly two decades of experience in real estate and alternative asset investment accounting, with deep expertise in complex capital structures and strategic partnerships. Throughout her career, she has played a central role in maintaining financial integrity and alignment with deal economics across the full investment lifecycle, from acquisition and development through stabilization, asset management, and exit.Prior to joining Trilogy, Taylor held senior leadership roles at several real estate investment firms, including Wrightwell, Fundrise, and Tricon Residential. Her experience includes supporting acquisitions, mergers, and an initial public offering, as well as overseeing accounting operations for portfolios totaling more than $8 billion in assets under management. She is known for translating complex financial transactions into clear, transparent reporting that supports informed decision-making and long-term value creation.“Erin brings exceptional depth in accounting leadership and operational insight that will be critical as we continue to scale our platform,” said Jason Joseph, CEO and managing partner of Trilogy Investment Company. “Her experience navigating complex transactions and building strong financial infrastructure aligns closely with our disciplined approach to growth and execution.”“I’m excited to join Trilogy at a pivotal stage in the company’s evolution,” said Taylor. “The firm’s focus on high-quality residential development and thoughtful investment strategies presents an opportunity to contribute through strong financial stewardship and collaboration across the platform.”Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Iowa and has earned executive certificates in real estate investment strategies from Columbia University. She is also a certified public accountant.# # #About Trilogy Investment CompanyTrilogy Investment Company is a fully integrated residential development and investment company with target markets in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the U.S. Led by a team of investment, development, and construction professionals, Trilogy Investment Company provides build-to-rent and for-sale communities for residents seeking either the stability and social benefits of home ownership but rent by choice, or residents seeking extraordinary for-sale single-family and townhouse options. Whether build-to-rent or for-sale, these communities are located in desirable neighborhoods near good schools and major economic drivers. All communities offer luxurious finishes and coveted amenities for like-minded families and young professionals. To learn more about Trilogy Investment Company, visit www.trilogyic.com

