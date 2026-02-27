Wee Whispers Photography Announces Limited Newborn Mini Marathon Event in Lakewood NJ This March

These sessions allow families to experience newborn photography in a shorter format while keeping safety and comfort the priority.” — Baila Feldman

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wee Whispers Photography has announced a limited newborn mini marathon event scheduled for March at its Lakewood studio. The one-day newborn photography event is designed to provide families with a shorter, structured session format while maintaining the studio’s focus on safety, preparation, and artistic styling.

The newborn mini marathon includes a custom styled newborn session, two high-resolution digital images, and corresponding professional 8x10 prints. Each session is carefully planned to ensure newborn comfort, with time allotted for soothing and natural transitions between poses.

The event will accommodate a limited number of families and is intended for newborns in their early weeks. Custom props and coordinated setups will be prepared in advance to ensure an organized workflow on the event day.

Wee Whispers Photography serves families in Lakewood, Toms River, Jackson, Brick, and surrounding New Jersey communities. In addition to newborn photography, the studio provides infant photography, baby photography, milestone sessions, family photoshoots, and professional headshots.

The March newborn mini marathon offers a scheduled opportunity for families seeking newborn photography in Lakewood NJ within a guided and time-conscious session format.

About Wee Whispers Photography

Wee Whispers Photography is a Lakewood NJ based boutique portrait studio serving families throughout Ocean County and surrounding areas. The studio provides newborn photography, infant photography, baby photography, milestone portraits, family photoshoots, and professional headshots with an emphasis on safety, preparation, and artistic intention.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.