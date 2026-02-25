SlotMatic Shortlisted for ‘Industry Rising Star 2026’ at SiGMA Africa Awards

Domenico Vacchiano, Founder di SlotMatic Charles Herisson e Domenico Vacchiano, SlotMatic AGENTIX Domenico Vacchiano, SlotMatic

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SlotMatic , an AI-native gaming technology company specialising in automated slot development, has been shortlisted for the “Industry Rising Star 2026” category at the SiGMA Africa Awards , recognising emerging companies delivering innovation and scalable impact across the global iGaming ecosystem.The nomination places SlotMatic among a select group of fast-growing technology providers recognised for their contribution to next-generation game production, operational efficiency and platform reliability.The SiGMA Africa Awards will be presented during the SiGMA Africa Conference in Cape Town in March 2026, bringing together operators, suppliers, regulators and investors from across Africa, Europe and international markets.AI-Driven Development ModelFounded with the objective of industrialising slot game creation through artificial intelligence, SlotMatic has developed a proprietary multi-agent AI framework designed to automate and optimise the full development lifecycle.The platform coordinates specialised AI agents responsible for game design, mathematical modelling, volatility balancing, simulation, compliance testing and quality assurance, enabling faster iteration cycles and consistent production standards.SlotMatic’s infrastructure is built on a cloud-native architecture powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), ensuring scalability, security and operational resilience for partners and operators.Management CommentaryDomenico Vacchiano, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SlotMatic, said: “Being shortlisted for this award is an important recognition of the work our team has done to redefine how slot games are created. Our multi-agent AI model allows us to combine creativity, mathematical precision and production discipline in a way that was previously impossible at scale. We believe this approach represents the future of game development, and this nomination confirms that the industry is moving in the same direction".Charles Herisson, Chief of Investments, added: “SlotMatic was built with a long-term vision: to create a technology platform that is not only innovative, but commercially robust and trusted by leading operators. This recognition reflects our strategic focus on building institutional-grade systems, strong partnerships and sustainable growth. We are proud to see SlotMatic’s model gaining international validation".Part of a Broader Technology EcosystemSlotMatic operates as part of Hub Innovation Group, a rapidly expanding technology group focused on artificial intelligence, digital platforms and advanced automation solutions for the media and entertainment sectors.Within the group’s ecosystem, SlotMatic plays a central role in developing proprietary AI infrastructure, modular game engines and scalable production pipelines designed for global deployment.Market Positioning and Growth StrategyOver the past year, SlotMatic has accelerated its commercial expansion through:- The deployment of standardised AI-driven production workflows- The integration of cloud-native delivery models- The development of reusable feature engines and modular components- Strategic collaborations with platform providers and operatorsThe company’s technology is designed to reduce time-to-market, lower development costs and improve content consistency, addressing key challenges faced by modern gaming operators.About the SiGMA Africa AwardsThe SiGMA Africa Awards recognise excellence and innovation across the African and international gaming industry, highlighting companies and individuals who demonstrate leadership, technological advancement and sustainable business practices.The “Industry Rising Star” category is awarded to emerging companies that show strong growth potential, market relevance and long-term impact.About SlotMaticSlotMatic is an AI-native gaming technology company specialising in the automated development of slot games through multi-agent artificial intelligence systems.The company’s proprietary platform integrates game design, mathematical modelling, simulation, testing and deployment into a unified, cloud-based production environment powered by Amazon Web Services.SlotMatic focuses on delivering scalable, compliant and production-grade solutions for regulated gaming markets worldwide.Media ContactPress Office – SlotMaticEmail: dom@slotmatic.coWebsite: www.slotmatic.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.