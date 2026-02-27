Kraft Business Systems to Host Free Cybersecurity Event for Northern Michigan Small Businesses

Traverse Connect Cybersecurity Event Kendra Beckman | VP Northern Michigan | Kraft Business Systems

Traverse City panel brings together IT, insurance, and real-world business perspectives on March 19 , 2026

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kraft Business Systems, a Michigan-based technology services provider with more than 30 years of experience serving local businesses, will host a free live event on cybersecurity for small to mid-size businesses on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Traverse Connect in Traverse City.

Titled “Cybersecurity for Small to Mid-Size Business: Risks, Reality & Protection,” the event is open to business owners, operations leaders, and anyone responsible for protecting their organization’s data and systems. Attendance is free of charge, and complimentary food and beverages will be provided.

“We see too many Northern Michigan businesses operating without a clear picture of their cyber risk until something goes wrong,” said Kendra Beckman, VP of Northern Michigan at Kraft Business Systems. “This event is about changing that. Our goal is to give business leaders honest, actionable information from people who deal with these issues every day no fear tactics, no sales pitch.”

Expert Panel

The event will feature a panel of three local experts representing distinct perspectives on cybersecurity:

• Kendra Beckman, VP of Northern Michigan, Kraft Business Systems | Managed IT and cybersecurity services

• Ryan Confer, Cyber Liability Insurance Expert, BHS Agency | Cyber insurance strategy and coverage

• Nick Jacqmain, Owner, Springfield Roofing | Real-world perspective of a Michigan small business owner

What Attendees Will Learn

• Practical ways small businesses can reduce cyber risk without enterprise-level budgets

• Smart security habits every growing organization should adopt

• Strategies for adapting defenses during rapid digital transformation

• How cyber liability insurance complements a strong security strategy

• How to balance business growth with cyber resilience

• Real examples from the field, including lessons from actual incidents

Event Details

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST

Location: Traverse Connect, Traverse City, Michigan

Cost: Free | Complimentary food and drinks provided

Registration: Space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance.

About Kraft Business Systems

Founded in 1994, Kraft Business Systems is a Michigan-owned technology services company dedicated to helping small and mid-size businesses Simplify, Optimize, and Protect their operations. With offices in Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Detroit, and Lansing, Kraft provides a full suite of services including managed IT support, cybersecurity, managed print services, document management, and business process automation. For more information, visit kraftbusiness.com or call (616) 977-2679.

