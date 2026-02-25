Improving safety, supporting community: Temporary closures to Barton Street East for watermain maintenance

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is advising residents of a temporary road closure on Barton Street East to repair a critical piece of the City’s water infrastructure.

Through proactive monitoring and advanced leak detection technology, the City has identified a significant watermain leak beneath a CP rail track. It is important that this issue is addressed promptly to prevent any impact on the safety and operation of the rail line and water services.

Although necessary, we understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to provide long-term improvements to Hamilton’s infrastructure and community.

Location: Barton Street East: Between Belmont Avenue and Lincoln Street

Dates: February 27 at 9 am until March 13 at 9 am

Type of work: Watermain repair, CP Rail infrastructure removal and restoration.

Impact: Road closed, no through traffic.

Access: Road will be closed. Transit and emergency services will be detoured.

Details: More details will be posted as they become available.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours and project timelines, visit www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting www.hamilton.ca/city-council/news-notices/subscribe-e-updates.

