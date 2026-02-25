Artist Robert Vargas and DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel Torrance to Unveil Mural Titled 'Samurai of the Diamond' Featuring Japanese-Born Dodgers Players Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Renowned Muralist Robert Vargas known for his iconic mural of Shohei Ohtani has designed a new landmark mural to honor Japanese culture and its ties to Torrance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Torrance, located in the South Bay, will unveil a new mural by acclaimed LA artist Robert Vargas featuring Japanese-born Dodgers players, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Vargas' mural is intended to honor the partnership between Torrance – which was officially named the Friendship City to Oshu, Japan – and the dedication to Japanese culture that these players share with the community.Artist Robert Vargas and Torrance city officials will be holding a press conference to introduce the mural to the city at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Torrance (21333 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 9050) at 10am PST on Friday, February 27, 2026, and starting Sunday March 1st, acclaimed muralist Robert Vargas will be painting the large mural every day that will cover the entirety of the hotel's outer south wall, with plans to unveil the finished mural titled “Samurai of the Diamond” on March 24, 2026,“This is not just another mural, or even another tribute to the Dodgers," said Vargas. "This mural is about these three ambassadors of Japan that came here to Los Angeles and brought greatness, and shared their culture with our city to bridge unity. As the Friendship City to Oshu, which is Ohtani’s hometown in Japan, where Vargas has also painted, Torrance has a mission to foster cultural, educational, and economic ties, including youth baseball exchanges. In addition, Torrance has one of the highest concentrations of Japanese in North America, so it’s a full circle moment,” said Vargas.The mural comes as a follow up to Vargas’s beloved mural featuring Shohei Ohtani at the The Miyako Hotel in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles in March 2024.For more information, follow Robert Vargas About Robert VargasRobert Vargas is a contemporary artist known for his mixed- media portraits, murals, and live events. Los Angeles native and visual artist, Vargas is a leading creative force in the revitalization of Downtown LA's art scene. His paintings and drawings infuse classic genres of portraiture with an avant-garde explosivity that not only captures the visage and likeness of his subjects, but seem to excavate the intimate aspects of their character. Visit www.instagram.com/therobertvargas

