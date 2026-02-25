AI Preventative Health Startup Enbodie Nominated for HRH Prince William’s Earthshot Prize for a Waste‑Free World

Enbodie Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enbodie, an agentic, AI‑driven preventative health and ingredient intelligence platform, today announced that it has been nominated for HRH Prince William’s The Earthshot Prize ( https://www.earthshotprize.org ) for its vision to help build a waste‑free world. The nomination was submitted by Innovate UK Business Connect, an official Earthshot Nominator, recognising Enbodie’s potential to cut waste across personal care, wellness, health and beauty products while improving human health outcomes.The global beauty and personal care sector generates an estimated 120 billion units of largely single‑use packaging each year, consumes more than 10 million tonnes of water that re‑enters the environment as contaminated wastewater, and relies on pesticide‑intensive agricultural inputs that release millions of tonnes of persistent chemicals into soil and groundwater. Microplastics and “forever chemicals” from everyday products accumulate in rivers and oceans, creating a largely invisible waste crisis that existing labelling and certification schemes have struggled to address.Enbodie tackles this opacity by turning smartphones and browsers into real‑time ingredient and ESG scanners. Using its proprietary Enbodie Living Intelligence (ELI) platform, Enbodie analyses extensive catalogues of health, beauty and wellness products against toxicology, environmental and social data to reveal what is really inside - from harmful chemicals and microplastics to packaging recyclability, water footprint, carbon intensity and agricultural sourcing - then recommends safer, lower‑waste alternatives that still meet the user’s needs. In early trials with hundreds of consumers, Enbodie has already driven multiple product swaps per person, reducing plastic packaging, pesticide‑linked ingredients and microplastic releases while improving individual ESG footprints by over 80%.Beyond the consumer app, Enbodie provides clinicians and enterprises with a powerful Data‑as‑a‑Service layer. Dermatologists and other specialists can see cumulative exposures and risk across a patient’s routine and prescribe safer alternatives that improve both skin outcomes and ESG impact. Pharmaceutical companies, consumer goods manufacturers and chemical formulators use Enbodie’s insights to identify risks such as PFAS, heavy metals and pesticide‑intensive inputs early in the innovation cycle, de‑risking portfolios and accelerating compliant, lower‑waste reformulation.“Waste is not only what we throw away; it is the unnecessary harm we build into products, supply chains and people’s lives when we cannot see the full picture,” said Darren Crowder, Founder and CEO of Enbodie. “Our vision is simple: if every product carried a living, trusted index of its health and planetary impact, then safer, lower‑waste choices would become the default for consumers, clinicians and brands alike. Being nominated for The Earthshot Prize is an extraordinary honour and a signal that ingredient and supply‑chain transparency must sit at the heart of a waste‑free world.”By 2030, Enbodie’s ambition is to become a globally recognised standard for ESG‑focused product safety, embedded across major retailers, regulators and digital product passports. At scale, the company projects that its platform could support hundreds of millions of users in making hundreds of millions of safer product swaps every year, diverting millions of tonnes of plastic from landfills, preventing large volumes of pesticides from contaminating soil and water, and eliminating billions of microplastic particles from marine ecosystems.For more information about Enbodie and its work on building a waste‑free world, visit www.enbodie.me About EnbodieEnbodie is an agentic, AI‑driven preventative health platform that turns everyday smartphones into a team of clinical‑grade health and wellness companions, starting with the skin and working inwards.It analyses signals from the skin, eyes, gut and body alongside the ingredients in everyday products, helping people understand their own biology, reduce harmful exposures and take earlier, more informed action on their health.Enbodie is designed for consumers, clinicians and enterprises, delivering inclusive, personalised guidance on‑device while supporting longitudinal clinical insight and anonymised Data‑as‑a‑Service for safer reformulation, regulatory readiness and more sustainable innovation.

