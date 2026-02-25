Planned PEThood of Georgia Releases Action-Focused Roadmap to Reduce Shelter Intake, Support Pet Owners, and Save Lives

2026 Big Ideas for Georgia Animal Welfare Planned PEThood of Georgia

Calling for urgent, coordinated action to address Georgia’s animal overpopulation crisis.

If we want to see fewer animals entering shelters and fewer lives lost, we have to focus on prevention, coordination, and access to care. ” — CJ Bentley, CEO, Planned PEThood of Georgia

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planned PEThood of Georgia, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization, has released a new statewide white paper, “2026 Big Ideas for Georgia Animal Welfare: High-Impact Strategies to Reduce Shelter Intake, Help Pet Owners and Save Lives,” calling for urgent, coordinated action to address Georgia’s animal overpopulation crisis.

The report, led and sponsored by Planned PEThood of Georgia, brings together insights from a cross-section of Georgia animal welfare experts alongside national and local research and data, to identify practical, scalable solutions that can reduce shelter intake and save more lives.

Georgia’s animal welfare system is under increasing strain. More than 150,000 cats and dogs entered Georgia shelters in both 2024 and 2025. Tragically, more than 30,000 cats and dogs died in municipal shelters each of those years. Caring for these animals cost taxpayers an estimated $100 million each year.

“We cannot rescue and adopt our way out of this,” said CJ Bentley, CEO of Planned PEThood of Georgia. “If we want to see fewer animals entering shelters and fewer lives lost, we have to focus on prevention, coordination, and access to care. The solutions exist. What’s been missing is alignment and action. Planned PEThood is committed to helping lead that next phase of work across Georgia.”

Marci Reynolds, Director of Development and Marketing at Planned PEThood and a Georgia-based animal welfare advocate for more than a decade, authored the white paper. “One of the biggest opportunities is alignment,” said Reynolds. “With nearly 1,200 animal welfare organizations working across the state, we have the people, resources, and expertise, but not always a shared strategy. To make real progress, we need to move out of silos and work more collaboratively, aligning efforts and resources to achieve greater impact.”

The report outlines a clear, actionable roadmap for reducing shelter intake across Georgia, centered on three key strategies:

1) Improve access to existing resources that help families keep their pets.

2) Unify the animal welfare community to increase statewide impact.

3) Scale affordable spay and neuter, which is not a new idea, but remains the single most powerful, proven strategy to reduce pet overpopulation. This includes a statewide expansion of high‑quality, high‑volume sterilization, an increase in affordable access, and scaling Trap‑Neuter‑Vaccinate‑Return (TNVR) programs for community cats.

“This is a solvable problem,” Bentley added. “But it requires us to think bigger than any one organization, program, or funding stream. When we work together, focus on what drives the most impact, and invest in proven solutions, we can change the trajectory for animals across this state.”

The white paper calls on lawmakers, veterinarians, shelters, rescues, community leaders, and supporters to act by increasing awareness, sharing resources, and participating in collaborative solutions that address the root causes of overpopulation.

Planned PEThood of Georgia is actively working to advance these strategies and invites organizations, policymakers, and supporters across the state to engage in the next phase of this work. For a free copy of the white paper, for questions or to get involved, contact Marci Reynolds at mreynolds@pethoodga.org.

About Planned PEThood of Georgia

Planned PEThood of Georgia is a 501(c)(3) animal welfare nonprofit with more than 16 years of lifesaving impact. Based in Duluth, the organization delivers mission-driven services that support pets and the communities they live in across Metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia.

Through donor support, Planned PEThood of Georgia addresses the root causes of pet overpopulation by expanding access to care and preventive services. Its work helps keep dogs and cats healthy, keeps animals with their families, reduces shelter intake, and prevents suffering before it begins.

Core programs include low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, affordable veterinary care, free vaccine clinics, trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) for community cats, humane education, and pet foster and adoption services.

Planned PEThood of Georgia has earned Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating and Candid’s Platinum Seal of Transparency, independent recognition of strong financial management, accountability, and transparency. EIN: 90-0516757

