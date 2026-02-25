CynerGreen Development Wins First Place at 2026 HBA Lake-Sumter Parade of Homes

The Gather House Dining Room at Farmstead 44 by Urban Hideaway Design The Gather House at Farmstead 44 by Urban Hideaway Design

We are incredibly honored to receive both First Place and the Merit Award for Layout and Overall Use of Space” — Danelle Hoffer, CynerGreen Development and Urban Hideaway Design

EUSTIS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CYNERGREEN Development is proud to announce that The Gather House at Farmstead 44 has been awarded First Place in the $389,000–$417,000 category at the 2026 HBA Lake-Sumter Parade of Homes , hosted by the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Lake and Sumter Counties.In addition to First Place, The Gather House also received the Merit Award for Best Layout / Use of Space, recognizing exceptional spatial planning and thoughtful design execution. Competing alongside national and regional production builders including Lennar, Dream Finders Homes, Meritage Homes, and others, CYNERGREEN’s boutique entry stood out for its intelligent layout, elevated finishes, and lifestyle-driven design approach.The award was presented by the Home Builders Association of Lake-Sumter as part of its annual Parade of Homes, one of the region’s most anticipated residential showcase events.A Boutique Approach That Beat the NationalsDesigned by Urban HideawayDesign & Interiors, the in-house design studio of CYNERGREEN Development, The Gather House blends warm teal, cream, and natural textures with intentional space planning that maximizes flow, livability, and entertaining.The judges specifically recognized the home’s layout efficiency and use of space — a hallmark of Urban Hideaway’s philosophy: designing homes that feel larger, lighter, and more intentional than their footprint suggests.“We are incredibly honored to receive both First Place and the Merit Award for Layout / Use of Space,” said Danelle Hoffer, Founder of CYNERGREEN Development and Principal Designer of Urban Hideaway Design & Interiors. “As a boutique development firm, we are passionate about creating homes that prioritize intelligent design, lifestyle flow, and thoughtful details. Competing against national builders and earning this recognition affirms that design excellence and careful planning truly matter.”Now Open During the Parade of HomesThe Gather House is currently open for touring as part of the 2026 HBA Lake-Sumter Parade of Homes and is for purchase including some of the beautiful furnishings that are currently featured in the home. Free Tickets and tour information are available through the HBA Lake-Sumter Parade of Homes website and participating ticket outlets.Dates & Times: February 21 – March 1, 2026. Homes are open daily (check hours on social media pages), with Sunday hours starting at 12 p.m.Location: Scattered sites throughout Lake and Sumter Counties, including areas like Tavares, Eustis, Umatilla, Mount Dora, Leesburg, and Clermont.Admission: Free, but a ticket is required, which can be obtained via the Parade of Homes app or website.Prospective buyers and Realtors are encouraged to experience the award-winning layout firsthand during the Parade.About The Gather House at Farmstead 44Located within the boutique Farmstead 44 community in Eustis, Florida, The Gather House is part of a thoughtfully designed semi-custom residential enclave developed by CYNERGREEN Development. The home reflects Urban Hideaway’s signature approach: refined yet approachable finishes, curated materials, warm color palettes, and spaces designed for connection and entertaining.With few limited homes remaining, Farmstead 44 offers a rare opportunity to own an award-winning residence in one of Lake County’s most intimate and design-forward, lock and leave communities.Sales ContactFor additional information, private tours, or media inquiries:Riley Hoffer, REALTOR - Orange Slice Properties407.558.8039 www.realtybyriley.com 📧 Riley@CYNERGREEN.comCYNERGREEN Development is an award winning Central Florida–based boutique real estate development firm focused on design intelligence, community integration, and long-term placemaking. Rather than approaching projects as isolated structures, CYNERGREEN views each development as part of a broader civic and lifestyle ecosystem — where architecture, economic impact, and human experience intersect.The firm competes successfully alongside national production builders by prioritizing thoughtful layout strategy, architectural proportion, material integrity, and livability. CYNERGREEN’s work is grounded in strategic planning, disciplined execution, and a belief that well-designed homes elevate not only daily life, but entire neighborhoods.From intimate residential enclaves like Farmstead 44 to future mixed-use and hospitality initiatives like Huddle, CYNERGREEN Development is committed to building environments that are both stylized and enduring — balancing design excellence with community contribution. Past projects include 30 North Park in historic downtown Winter Garden, the award winning Farmstead 44 community and Huddle: Cool Eats and Smart Homes now under construction in Eustis, Florida.About Urban Hideaway Design & InteriorsUrban Hideaway Design & Interiorsis the in-house design studio of CYNERGREEN Development, led by Founder and Principal Designer Danelle Hoffer. The studio specializes in intelligent space planning, curated material palettes, and lifestyle-driven interiors that feel intentional, refined, and deeply livable.Urban Hideaway approaches design as both art and strategy — layering warmth, proportion, and function to create homes that live larger than their footprint and feel elevated without excess. The studio’s portfolio includes award-winning residences and thoughtfully designed townhome communities that blend architecture, storytelling, and everyday usability.

The Gather House - Parade of Homes Winner 2026 by CynerGreen and Urban Hideaway Design Eustis/Mount Dora Florida

