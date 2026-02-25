When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 25, 2026 FDA Publish Date: February 25, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sildenafil Company Name: Lockout Supplements Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 02/252026-McKinney, Texas, Lockout Supplements is voluntarily recalling all lots of Boner Bears Chocolate Syrup. This product has been found to contain sildenafil not listed on the product label.

Sildenafil is the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Viagra, used to treat erectile dysfunction. FDA approval of Viagra is restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed health care professional. This undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease often take nitrates. Lockout has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall to date.

This problem was discovered by monitoring the following link. Sexual Enhancement and Energy Product Notifications | FDA If a product that Lockout Supplements is offering ever appears on this notification page it is immediately removed from our catalog.

This product is used as a sexual enhancement and is packaged in plastic tube of single doses. The affected Boner Bears Chocolate Syrup include all lots from 01/01/25-02/13/26 that Lockout was associated with. The product can be identified by the name Boner Bears Chocolate Syrup UPC 000856683570. This product was distributed Nationwide via the internet at lockoutsupplements.com.

Lockout Supplements is notifying its customers by website notification and is arranging for return of all recalled product to include a full refund upon request. Consumers that have Boner Bears Chocolate Syrup should stop using/return to place of purchase or discard this product.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s Medwatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or fax.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Lockout Supplements at 972 548-1988 or glenn@lockoutforums.com Mon-Fri from 9:00 AM-4:00 PM CST.