Rock Pest Control Joins Apartment Association of Kansas City as Newest Pest Control Vendor

Rock Pest Control becomes newest AAKC vendor after stabilizing large-scale roach and bed bug infestations across Kansas City apartment communities.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock Pest Control is proud to announce it has officially joined the Apartment Association of Kansas City (AAKC) as its newest approved pest control vendor serving multifamily housing communities across the Kansas City metro.This partnership reflects Rock Pest Control’s growing specialization in large-scale apartment complex pest management, particularly in high-density properties facing roach, rodent, and bed bug challenges.Rock Pest Control now appears in the AAKC Supplier Partner Directory:Over the past year, Rock Pest Control has completed several major multifamily undertakings that positioned the company as a leader in systematic apartment pest control solutions.300-Unit Roach Stabilization ProjectIn 2025, Rock Pest Control took over a 300-unit apartment property experiencing widespread cockroach infestation. The company implemented a property-wide stabilization plan that included:• Detailed unit-by-unit inspections and documentation• Infestation mapping and tracking• Structured treatment scheduling• Clear communication with tenants and property management• Ongoing reporting and performance monitoringWithin months, infestation levels were brought under control and stabilized through process-driven execution and coordinated communication between residents, on-site teams, and ownership.Large-Scale Bed Bug Remediation (120–210 Units)Rock Pest Control also successfully completed multiple large-scale bed bug control projects ranging from 120 to 210 units, with infestation levels between 33% and 60% at takeover.Through systematic inspection protocols, documentation tracking, tenant town halls, and coordinated treatment plans, properties achieved control and stabilization within three months.Unlike reactive pest control approaches, Rock Pest Control focuses on structured, property-wide systems designed specifically for apartment communities. The company specializes in:• Apartment complex pest control Multifamily pest control services• Roach control for apartment buildings• Bed bug heat treatment and remediation• Rodent control and exclusion for multifamily propertiesMore information about Rock Pest Control’s multifamily services can be found here:“Our strength is stepping into challenging properties and building a clear system that aligns tenants, property managers, and pest control into one coordinated effort,” said Matt Muller, Owner of Rock Pest Control. “Communication, documentation, and accountability are the keys to solving complex infestations.”As the newest pest control vendor for the Apartment Association of Kansas City, Rock Pest Control looks forward to helping Kansas City property owners, asset managers, and multifamily operators regain control of even the most difficult infestations.From large-scale cockroach infestations to high-percentage bed bug outbreaks and persistent rodent issues, Rock Pest Control provides structured solutions designed for long-term property stabilization.About Rock Pest ControlRock Pest Control is a Kansas City-based pest management company specializing in multifamily housing, bed bug remediation, roach elimination, and rodent control. The company serves apartment communities, property management firms, and commercial clients throughout the Kansas City metro.For more information, visit https://rockpest.com or call (insert phone number).

