Governor Hochul Announces Start of Construction on $50 Million Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in Schenectady

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work has started at Harbor House at the YWCA, a $50.6 million supportive housing development in Schenectady’s Stockade Historic District. The development will rehabilitate the historic YWCA building to preserve 42 homes and add a new, all-electric building, creating 54 additional apartments. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 600 affordable homes in the city of Schenectady. Harbor House at the YWCA continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Today’s groundbreaking initiative at Harbor House is another step toward making New York more affordable for all,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re taking bold action to increase the supply of quality, affordable homes while ensuring that New Yorkers, especially those in need of supportive services, have the stability they need to succeed. Developments like Harbor House are proof that our partnerships at the local level are making a positive impact across the state.”

All apartments at Harbor House will be affordable to households earning up to 50 percent of the Area Median Income with on-site support services provided by YWCA NorthEastern New York. Services include case management, housing stabilization, wellness programming and connections to employment and community resources.

The building, a 1930 Colonial Revival-style structure which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be modernized with comprehensive upgrades. All units will continue to be Single Room Occupancy units, which provide a room for tenants who then share access to community kitchens, dining and lounge areas. Improvements will include electrified heating and cooling systems, energy-efficient windows, enhanced insulation, upgraded electrical systems, environmental remediation and the installation of a new elevator to improve accessibility. The existing gymnasium will be restored in accordance with National Park Service standards and will offer fitness programming for tenants and the surrounding community.

The new building will be fully electric and designed to meet Energy Star Multifamily New Construction standards and Enterprise Green Communities 2020 certification requirements. Sustainability features will include Energy Star appliances, high-performance windows, LED lighting and low-flow plumbing fixtures.

Residents will have access to three community rooms across the two buildings, the gymnasium and landscaped outdoor space. Harbor House will be within walking distance of public transportation, healthcare providers and neighborhood parks.

State financing for Harbor House includes New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program that is expected to generate approximately $14.2 million in equity, as well as $23.4 million in subsidy. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance provided more than $5.6 million through its Homeless Housing and Assistance Program for the construction of the new units.

The development also benefits from $1.2 million in Clean Energy Initiative funding, a partnership between HCR and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). Schenectady County provided $1.7 million in HOME-ARPA funding and the city of Schenectady provided $959,000 in ARPA funding. Operating expenses for the apartments in the new building are supported through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. The units within the historic building will continue to receive supportive services through the New York State Supportive Housing Program allocated by the Department of Health

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Harbor House is exactly the kind of development Governor Hochul has prioritized, it protects an affordable housing asset by combining historic preservation, sustainability, and supportive services to create long-term stability for vulnerable New Yorkers. By beginning work on this transformative development, we are further strengthening Schenectady’s Stockade neighborhood while ensuring Harbor Houses’ current and future residents will have the housing and services they need to thrive.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “When completed, Harbor House will more than double the existing supportive housing at the site and provide some of our most vulnerable fellow New Yorkers with safe, stable housing, along with on-site access to essential support services that will help them remain housed. We are proud to work with the YWCA of NorthEastern NY and all the partners on this vital project and grateful to Governor Hochul for making the creation and preservation of supportive housing across New York State a centerpiece of her affordability agenda.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “I congratulate Governor Hochul and local partners on this achievement for the community. For vulnerable New Yorkers, access to housing and supportive services are a critical step toward improving health and a better quality of life.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA is proud to collaborate with our state and local partners to strengthen communities by expanding access to clean, modern, affordable housing. Today, we are bringing back to life a YWCA building with clean energy retrofits, alongside a new construction project that incorporates energy efficient building solutions, in one of Schenectady's most treasured neighborhoods.”

State Senator Jim Tedisco said, “The new Harbor House will enable the YWCA to provide affordable and supportive housing to Schenectady residents so they can have a place to call home. I thank the Governor and New York State HCR for their efforts in funding and building this 96-unit housing facility.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “The Harbor House project is a meaningful investment in Schenectady and in the people who call our community home. By combining affordable housing with supportive services, this development will help residents live safely, independently, and with dignity. I’m proud to support this partnership with the YWCA NorthEastern NY and Xenolith Partners to preserve a historic site while creating new opportunities and stability for families and individuals across our region.”

Schenectady County Legislature Chair Gary Hughes said, “Harbor House is about creating a safe, stable place where vulnerable New Yorkers can live with dignity and the support they deserve. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in bringing this 54-unit project to life and for helping provide hope and opportunity to those who need it most.”

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said, "Harbor House represents the very best of what we can accomplish when every level of government and our community partners work together. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas for their continued commitment to expanding affordable and supportive housing in Schenectady. This transformative investment builds on the mission of the YWCA and strengthens the support services so many residents rely on. Harbor House will preserve an important historic asset, create high-quality new housing and provide a safe, stable environment for individuals and families in need. This is a major step forward for our community, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have for decades to come."

YWCA NorthEastern NY CEO Kim Siciliano said, “Eight years of tenacious partnership, passion, and perseverance have brought us to this extraordinary milestone, and we are thrilled to see this legacy project become a reality for our community. We are deeply grateful to all of our partners who stood with us throughout this journey — especially Xenolith Partners, whose unwavering commitment and expertise helped us navigate every challenge along the way. This development reflects the caliber of work we deliver every day. Our buildings will be state-of-the-art, safe and secure spaces designed for individuals and families who need stable housing, complemented by comprehensive wraparound supportive services. Most importantly, this project ensures that the YWCA’s presence and impact in our community will endure for another 138 years.”

Xenolith Partners Principal Terri Belkas-Mitchell said, “Xenolith Partners is deeply grateful to YWCA NorthEastern NY, Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State Homes and Community Renewal, New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the City of Schenectady, the Schenectady County IDA and Webster Bank for their partnership in advancing Harbor House at the YWCA. Together, we are transforming the historic campus of YWCA NorthEastern NY into 96 high-quality supportive homes grounded in trauma-informed and energy-efficient design—an enduring commitment to dignity, healing, and opportunity for vulnerable households.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Over 400 communities throughout the state have been Pro-Housing certified, including the city of Schenectady.

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State, the Governor proposed her “Let Them Build” agenda, a series of landmark reforms to speed up housing and infrastructure development and lower costs. This initiative will spur a series of common-sense reforms to New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and executive actions to expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 77,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million to accelerate affordable housing construction to speed up the building of thousands more affordable homes.