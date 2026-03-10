Chrysmela Announces Launch of New Website for Protecting Diamond Stud Earrings - DiamondEarringLocksByChrysmela.com

Elevate your earring security and eliminate sagging earrings with Chrysmela's Revolutionary Locking Earring Backs Screw-Back Alternative: Chrysmela Catch for Peace-of-Mind Wearing Diamond Stud Earrings at www.DiamondEarringLocksByChrysmela.com Chrysmela Catch earring lock keeps diamond stud earrings securely in place.

1.6M Earrings Protected, 4,000+ Reviews: DiamondEarringLocksByChrysmela.com Educates Consumers on Preventing Diamond Earring and Heirloom Earring Loss

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chrysmela, a Japanese brand recognized for its innovative earring security solutions , today announced the launch of its new website, www.DiamondEarringLocksByChrysmela.com . This dedicated platform highlights diamond earring locks , including the patented Chrysmela Catch, an earring back designed to fit, lock, and lift. Tailored for diamond studs and diamond earrings, the site offers resources that enable jewelry enthusiasts to confidently wear their treasured pieces during their active lifestyle, travel, or daily routines. For many women, diamond stud earrings, heirloom items, or those with deep sentimental value often remain unworn due to the persistent worry of loss, but the Chrysmela Catch provides a secure alternative that alleviates this anxiety and fosters peace of mind, allowing for true fashion freedom wearing diamond earrings.Building on two decades of expertise, Chrysmela addresses the issue of lost earrings through precision-engineered technology . The Chrysmela Catch includes patented double-locking technology, utilizing three micro ball bearings for a primary grip and a secondary safety catch that secures the post's notch. This design differs from conventional options: screw backs, which can loosen over time; La Pousette backs, which may be difficult to handle under certain conditions— such as when in a hurry, or when hands are cold; friction backs that are prone to slippage; and butterfly backs, which secure by pinching a thin metal. The Chrysmela Catch attaches to straight posts, including screw posts, ranging from 0.6 to 1.1 mm in diameter, with a single click, automatically.The internal mechanism is made of hypoallergenic surgical stainless steel, and then coated in 99.9% pure platinum or gold. Chrysmela locks for diamond earrings support comfort for all-day wear, including during exercise, working and social events. Optional lifting discs provide support for heavier diamond pieces, preventing sagging and maintaining the earring's appearance. ChrysmelaCatch attaches by pushing it onto any earring post until it snaps into place. To unlock, users slide the tip of a fingernail under the top plate and gently pull away from the earring back. Only when you unlock it, Chrysmela Catch slides off—providing one-handed application and removal while maintaining security. Chrysmela focuses on safeguarding diamond earrings, heirloom earrings, or earrings with sentimental value, creating peace of mind and reducing the fear of losing an earring.The new website, www.DiamondEarringLocksByChrysmela.com , serves as an online resource for diamond-specific solutions, highlighting grip features for valuable diamond stud earrings, educational resources on earring security, and direct purchasing options. It builds on Chrysmela's global reputation, with over 1.6 million earrings protected worldwide and more than 4,000 positive reviews noting its innovation for diamond earrings.Jewelry users describe it as a jewelry invention that allows "Fashion Freedom," turning special occasion diamonds into everyday fashion—whether running errands, attending social events, or pursuing active hobbies. "We are thrilled to introduce DiamondEarringLocksByChrysmela.com, a dedicated website for those who value their diamond stud and diamond earrings,” said Mayumi Ishii, USA Chief of Chrysmela. "The Chrysmela Catch provides locking options for earrings and secure locks, allowing wearers to protect their diamonds and experience true Fashion Freedom. When luxury meets lifestyle, this new website resource addresses the demand for reliable, hypoallergenic solutions that differ from conventional earring backs like screw-on earring backs, La Pousette, friction, and butterfly designs.”Diamond jewelry enthusiasts can explore www.DiamondEarringLocksByChrysmela.com for product details, compatibility guides, and offers on diamond earring locks by Chrysmela. For the full range of Chrysmela products, including earring jackets and sets, visit the main site at https://chrysme.la/ Chrysmela is a jewelry accessory brand made in Japan, developing earring security that delivers peace of mind when wearing diamond stud earrings using Chrysmela’s patented technology.Visit https://www.diamondearringlocksbychrysmela.com or https://chrysme.la/ for more information.

