I’d like to thank Especially, Bryan Kesler for creating the wonderful Kesler CPA Review which makes one of the most challenging professional tests in the world more digestible.” — Jimmy Chilimigras (Passed CPA at 15 yrs old)

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kesler CPA Review, the CPA exam preparation course founded by Bryan Kesler, CPA in 2022, has released its updated 2026 platform covering all six sections of the CPA exam under the current Core + Discipline format. The course now includes 8,000+ multiple-choice questions, 150+ task-based simulations, 3,200+ pages of study materials, 3,910+ flashcards, and mobile apps for iOS and Android.Kesler CPA Review is priced at $97 per month or $997 per year with all six CPA exam sections included at every price tier. There are no upsells, no hidden fees, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. The course covers all three Core exams (AUD, FAR, REG) and all three Discipline electives (BAR, ISC, TCP), mapped to the latest AICPA blueprints.The 2026 update reflects over a decade of CPA exam mentorship work. Bryan Kesler founded Ultimate CPA Exam Guide in 2015 as a structured mentorship program for CPA candidates. From 2019 to 2022, Ultimate CPA Exam Guide served as the official mentorship program for Roger CPA Review, Wiley CPAexcel , Gleim CPA Review, and Yaeger CPA Review. These were formal partnerships where those companies recommended Kesler's mentorship to their students. Kesler CPA Review is currently listed as a recommended CPA exam prep course on the Illinois CPA Society's Member Discount Program alongside Gleim CPA Review, Surgent CPA Review, and UWorld Roger CPA Review.Since 2015, Kesler CPA Review has served 68,000+ CPA candidates across its email subscribers, social media followers, free trial users, and paying customers. In 2023, Bryan Kesler and the Kesler CPA Review team mentored 15-year-old Jimmy Chilimigras, who became the youngest person in history to pass all four sections of the CPA exam. His scores were BEC 86, AUD 75, REG 86, and FAR 80. The story was reported by the Journal of Accountancy , Accounting Today, NASBA, and Inside Public Accounting.The Kesler CPA Review platform differentiates itself through a gamification system built on behavioral psychology. Candidates earn XP for every question answered, unlock 50+ achievements, maintain study streaks, and level up as they progress. The platform also includes a Pomodoro Sprint Clock for timed study sessions and a Study Looping system based on spaced repetition research. Candidates using the system have reported 10-15 point increases in their CPA exam scores after implementing the Kesler study methodology.A Cross-Platform Mapping feature allows candidates to use Kesler alongside any existing CPA review course. The system maps Kesler's practice questions and study plans to match the module structure of Becker, UWorld, Surgent, and Gleim. This makes Kesler functional both as a standalone course and as a supplement for candidates who already own another course.Bryan Kesler is a Licensed CPA in North Carolina, PwC alum, and CPA Practice Advisor Top 20 Under 40 honoree. He passed the CPA exam in 2010 after failing seven times over two years while working full time.For more information or to start a free trial, visit https://keslercpareview.com

