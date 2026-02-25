Marlene Munoz CPA PA Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Accountants in Hialeah, Florida

Marlene Munoz- Founder & CEO Barbara Miguel- Co-Founder & VP

HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Marlene Munoz CPA PA as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Accountants in Hialeah, Florida. Marlene Munoz CPA PA also won the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Accountants. This distinction celebrates Marlene Munoz’s continued commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Marlene Munoz is a trusted provider of tax preparation and accounting services in Hialeah, Florida, recognized for delivering high-standard work supported by a knowledgeable, approachable, and client-focused team. Serving individuals and businesses across a wide range of industries, the firm offers comprehensive accounting and tax solutions designed to help clients plan for the future, remain compliant, and achieve their financial goals in an evolving regulatory environment. Services include tax preparation and planning, bookkeeping, payroll services, financial statements, sales tax services, business consulting, accounting software implementation, estate and trust tax preparation, BOI report filing, and more.Founded and led by Marlene Munoz, CPA, MA, MAFM, the firm benefits from her more than twenty years of accounting and advisory experience. Licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in both Florida and Delaware, Marlene holds multiple advanced degrees in accounting and financial management. Her expertise spans financial reporting, compliance, consulting, and strategic tax planning, supporting hundreds of individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. Known for her hands-on approach and attention to detail, Marlene works closely with clients to promote long-term growth and financial sustainability. She primarily serves individuals and businesses such as veterinary clinics, transportation companies, and professional service providers, delivering personalized, results-driven solutions. Fluent in English and Spanish, she is an active member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA).Co-Founder and Vice President Barbara Miguel, BA, brings over twenty years of private accounting experience to the firm, specializing in bookkeeping, payroll services, sales and payroll tax filings, and accounting process optimization. A Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor for both Desktop and Online platforms, Barbara also provides QuickBooks consulting and training to help clients gain clarity and efficiency in their financial operations. Proudly serving Hialeah and surrounding communities, Marlene Munoz is known for its reliability, strong community connection, and service experiences that exceed expectations. Supported by outstanding client reviews and strong engagement across multiple independent platforms, the firm continues to distinguish itself as a leader in the local accounting and tax services industry.During the selection process, Marlene Munoz stood apart for their consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to client success. Marlene Munoz has earned widespread praise from satisfied clients who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Marlene Munoz' clients reflecting their pn experience working with the company:“As a small business owner I can say that arriving at Marlene Munoz CPA was a breath of Fresh Air. Since they came on board (12 years ago) they have simplified my life and I can now say I actually have time to manage and grow my business. They handle everything from the accounting aspect of the business to payroll to taxes. The communication has always been clear and professional and the turnaround is quick and efficient. I HIGHLY recommend this CPA firm to anyone regardless of your needs. To me, this firm, is the perfect combination of accounting and taxes done right!!! Thanks Barbara & Marlene.”“I’ve had a great experience working with Marlene Muñoz, CPA, PA. She was knowledgeable, responsive, and incredibly thorough in handling my taxes situation. She took the time to explain everything clearly, provided sound guidance when an issue came up with my return, and ensured that all corrections were addressed promptly and professionally.I truly appreciate her attention to detail and the peace of mind she provided throughout the process. I highly recommend Marlene Muñoz, CPA, PA to anyone looking for reliable and trustworthy accounting services.”“Working with Marlene Munoz CPA has been an absolute pleasure. They’re not only incredibly professional and organized but also genuinely easy to work with. Everything is handled with care, accuracy, and clear communication — qualities that make all the difference when it comes to accounting and financial management.Their attention to detail and proactive approach give me complete peace of mind, knowing everything is in great hands. I truly appreciate how responsive and supportive they are, always willing to go the extra mile to make sure things are done right.I couldn’t recommend Marlene and Barbara more highly — they’re a true partner you can trust with your business.”“MARLENE MUNOZ C.P.A, P.A, has been my accountant for years for both my personal taxes and my company’s accounting, and they’ve been exceptional in every way. Extremely knowledgeable, detail-oriented, and always reliable, they’ve helped keep everything accurate, compliant, and stress-free. I trust them completely and highly recommend their services.”The Marlene Munoz team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring reliable accounting services.For more information about Marlene Munoz CPA PA, visit their website ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

