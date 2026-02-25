The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center Earns Prestigious 5-Star Overall Measures Rating from CMS

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center, the premier provider of clinical and subacute care in Manhattan, is a proud recipient of a 5 star Overall Measures rating from CMS, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.The CMS 5-Star Overall Measures rating is a significant achievement, reflecting The Riverside’s high clinical standards, impressive outcomes, and deep commitment to overall patient experience.It’s in the name- The Riverside delivers premier healing modalities and expert rehabilitative services to all patients each day, fostering unparalleled guest service and compassionate care to those on their healing journey.“The Riverside team is incredibly proud of this achievement and recognition,” shared Daniel Muskin, Administrator of The Riverside. “We are so proud to deliver top-notch clinical services in Manhattan’s Upper West Side every day. Our team is dedicated to a multidisciplinary approach, and this 5-Star recognition affirms our commitment to not only patient-centered care, but patient-centered excellence.”The Riverside has elevated clinical care to an art, anticipating needs while providing signature care programs that meet and exceed all expectations, including Concierge Services, Urban Zen Integrative Therapy, and the Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program led by Paralympic Gold Medalists Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler.The Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program provides patients with mentorship, inspiration, and specialized rehabilitation expertise to those who have undergone or are contemplating amputation, exemplifying The Riverside’s commitment to innovation and excellence in rehabilitative care.With its 5-Star Overall Measures rating and distinctive programming, The Riverside continues to set the standard for subacute rehabilitation and skilled nursing services in New York City and beyond- ReNEWal truly happens here.For more information about The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center and its programs, visit: www.TheRiversideRehab.com

