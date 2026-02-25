A 'Minnie' Big Celebration for ‘Howdy! The Minnie Pearl Story’: Book Awarded “Tennessee History Book Award” for 2025

Minnie At The Mansion cast photo 2222026 - From Left to Right: Erin Ramsey Binkley, Don Cusic, Brad Albin, Jenny Littleton, Mary Ellen Pethel, Paul Carrol Binkley. Mary Ellen Pethel and Don Cusic Discuss “Howdy! The Minnie Pearl Story” (Photo Credit Matt Bjorke/PLA Media) Minnie At The Mansion - Jenny Littleton as Minnie Pearl (Photo Credit Matt Bjorke/PLA Media) Graphic Honoring HOWDY The Minnie Pearl Story Book Award (Credit: Tennessee Historical Society) “Howdy! The Minnie Pearl Story” Cover (Credit: University of Tennessee Press)

A special event showcasing the book serendipitously becomes a celebration as the recently published biography wins the Tennessee History Book Award for 2025!

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There was something special in the air at Two Rivers Mansion in Donelson on February 22, 2026. "Minnie at the Mansion" had already promised an afternoon of comedy, music, and history — but by the time the crowd settled in, there was even more to celebrate.The occasion? Howdy! The Minnie Pearl Story had just been awarded the Tennessee History Book Award for 2025.The announcement, made by Jeff Syracuse — President of the Friends of Two Rivers and emcee for the afternoon — landed like a perfectly timed punchline: the audience had gathered to honor Minnie Pearl, and Minnie Pearl, it turned out, was still collecting honors.Co-authors Dr. Mary Ellen Pethel and Dr. Don Cusic, both professors at Belmont University, were on hand to share stories from their biography of the beloved comedic legend born Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon. They were joined by Jenny Littleton, whose portrayal of Minnie Pearl brought her beloved “Grinder's Switch” roaring back to life with warmth and wit, and by a talented musical ensemble — guitarist and vocalist Paul Carrol Binkley, bassist Brad Albin, and vocalists Erin Ramsey Binkley and Jenny Littleton — whose acoustic performances gave the afternoon its melodic heartbeat.For Pethel, the recognition carried profound meaning. "I'm deeply grateful to the award committee, the Tennessee Historical Commission, and the Tennessee Historical Society for this recognition," she said. "Collaborating with music historian Don Cusic was truly an honor. Most of all, it's a privilege to help tell the story of Minnie Pearl — born Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon. She was a trailblazer who transformed comedy and country music, championed cancer research, and made Nashville a better place."Cusic, characteristically, put it with a songwriter's economy. "It's always an honor to get an award — but getting an award for a book on Minnie Pearl is an even greater honor," he said. "The work itself is the great reward — historians write about history because it's what they do — it's a calling really — but if you can receive an award for doing what you love, well, that's the icing on the cake."The Tennessee History Book Award, presented jointly by the Tennessee Historical Commission and the Tennessee Historical Society, has recognized exceptional nonfiction works on Tennessee history for over 27 years. The judging panel praised Howdy! as the definitive biography of a Tennessee icon, noting its engaging prose and beautiful images. One judge captured it perfectly: "Much like its subject matter, Pethel and Cusic's prose is conversational, consistently engaging, and thoughtful."It's the second time Pethel has taken home the honor. Her 2022 book, Title IX, Pat Summitt, and Tennessee Trailblazers: 50 Years, 50 Stories, earned the same distinction — both titles are published by University of Tennessee Press.The institutions behind the award were equally enthusiastic. "The Historical Society is so pleased to add this fascinating book to our distinguished list of Tennessee History Book Award winners," said Anna Durham Windrow, President of the Society. Miranda Montgomery, Tennessee Historical Commission interim executive director, added: "We are delighted to partner with the Tennessee Historical Society with this annual award program that highlights works centering on Tennessee History."The host for the event, Jeff Syracuse adds, “Friends of Two Rivers were thrilled to host Dr. Don Cusic and Dr. Mary Ellen Pethel, with musical accompaniment and a Minnie Pearl interpreter. It was a wonderful afternoon honoring our city's musical legacy, and we hope to keep offering this kind of engaging events for the community.”As for the afternoon itself, it ended the only way it could — with the sellout crowd walking out into the Tennessee sunshine with smiles on their faces and copies of Howdy! The Minnie Pearl Story in hand, freshly signed by the authors. For a woman who spent decades making audiences feel like they had just run into an old friend, it was a fittingly joyful sendoff.For a list of events being held at Two Rivers Mansion or to book a private event, please visit the Friends of Two Rivers Website Howdy! The Minnie Pearl Story is available wherever books are sold.

Jenny Littleton (in character as Minnie Pearl) performs segment of “News From Grinder’s Switch” on 2/22/2026 at Two Rivers Mansion in Nashville, TN.

