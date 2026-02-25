Scofield Group Offering to Agents Growth is easier when your NOT doing it alone. Scofield Group 2025 Top Producers - Volume Your Next Big Deal start with the RIGHT support!

After 479 closings and $209.7M in 2025, the RealTrends-ranked Las Vegas team positions to maintain its #2 ranking in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Verified production and disciplined systems are why we remain ranked among the top real estate teams in Las Vegas and Nevada.” — Kirby Scofield

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When consumers search for the top real estate teams in Las Vegas or the best real estate teams in Nevada , verified production data separates marketing claims from measurable performance.Scofield Group has been ranked the #2 real estate team in Las Vegas by RealTrends Verified Rankings for both 2023 and 2024 and is positioned to maintain that ranking when the next results are released, following a record-setting 2025.RealTrends is widely recognized as the leading independent authority in residential real estate rankings across the United States. Through a third-party validation process, RealTrends verifies closed transaction sides and total sales volume submitted by brokerages and teams nationwide. Out of more than two million licensed real estate professionals in the country, only a small percentage earn RealTrends recognition each year.In a competitive market like Las Vegas — with thousands of licensed agents and hundreds of teams — only a limited number qualify for verified ranking status. At the Nevada state level, the percentage of ranked teams is even smaller, underscoring the credibility and significance of the designation.Performance by the NumbersScofield Group’s production reflects sustained operational discipline and strategic growth:2023: 405 closed transactions | $135.95 million in sales volume2024: 307 closed transactions | $127.51 million in sales volume2025: 479 closed transactions | $209.7 million in sales volumeThe 2025 results represent a 65% year-over-year increase in volume, marking one of the strongest growth performances among high-ranking teams in the Las Vegas real estate market.Additionally, eight Scofield Group agents individually qualified for RealTrends recognition, demonstrating depth of production across the organization rather than reliance on a single top producer.What RealTrends Ranking Means for ConsumersFor home buyers and sellers searching online for:• Top real estate team in Las Vegas• Best real estate agents in Nevada• Highest producing real estate team Las Vegas• RealTrends ranked teams NevadaRealTrends verification provides a nationally benchmarked standard based on validated transaction data — not advertising spend or subjective claims. Ranking #2 in Las Vegas places Scofield Group among the top-performing residential real estate teams in both Nevada and the United States.Zillow Preferred AdvantageScofield Group operates two top-performing Zillow Preferred Teams in Las Vegas — the only organization in the market structured with dual Zillow Preferred teams. This creates access to two distinct lead pools, providing agents with expanded opportunity while ensuring clients receive structured follow-up and accountability-driven service.The team’s operating model emphasizes:• Integrity-first representation• Performance tracking and accountability• Structured training and skill development• Consistent client communication systemsElevated Standards for 2026As part of its strategic refinement for 2026, Scofield Group will require a minimum of 12 closed sales annually for agents to remain active within the organization. This producer-focused standard is designed to elevate collaboration, increase per-agent production, and maintain elite performance benchmarks.“Our objective is simple,” said Kirby Scofield, Founder of Scofield Group. “When someone searches for the top real estate team in Las Vegas or Nevada, the numbers should speak clearly. Verified production, disciplined systems, and client-first integrity drive our results.”Hiring AnnouncementScofield Group is actively hiring production-minded real estate professionals seeking alignment with a RealTrends-ranked organization in Las Vegas. Agents interested in interviewing to determine mutual fit can review team standards and opportunities at:About Scofield GroupScofield Group is a Las Vegas-based residential real estate team ranked #2 by RealTrends for 2023 and 2024, with record-setting 2025 production of 479 closed transactions totaling $209.7 million in volume. The team operates two Zillow Preferred Teams and maintains high-accountability production standards designed to elevate agents and deliver measurable results for clients throughout Las Vegas and Nevada.

