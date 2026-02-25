Eddie Sajjad Publishes 'Demand More Than Words' Platform Summary as Early Voting Continues in Fort Bend County

Eddie Sajjad running for Fort Bend County Judge - The Man with a Plan Time to Demand More. Go Vote. Graphic with Eddie Sajjad Campaign slogan for Fort Bend County Judge Projects worthy of earning your vote: Shared Plate, The Forge, Cook for a Cause, WATT Works, BudgetBox, and IRM App.

Eddie Sajjad urges Fort Bend Democrats to vote and demand transparency, accountability, and measurable performance from county government.

If you want a better county, stop voting the same way. Time to Demand More.” — Eddie Sajjad

MISSOURI CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eddie Sajjad, a candidate for Fort Bend County Judge in the Democratic primary election, today released a platform summary titled “Demand More Than Words” and invited residents to review his priorities during the final week of early voting.The platform summary outlines priorities related to staffing, resilience planning, local economic opportunity, government modernization, and public transparency.“Fort Bend County is growing rapidly, and residents expect county services to keep pace,” said Eddie. “My platform focuses on practical priorities and measurable execution. Transparency shouldn’t be a puzzle.”The platform summary highlights the following areas:Staffing and service capacityThe campaign has emphasized recruitment, retention, and workforce stability as factors that support consistent service delivery across county departments.Resilience and readinessThe campaign has identified planning for major weather events, flooding risk, and extended power outages as a priority area for coordination and preparedness.Local opportunity and economic strengthThe campaign has stated that long-term economic strength includes supporting small business growth and expanding access to opportunity for Fort Bend-based firms, including minority-owned businesses, within applicable laws and procurement rules.Modernization and workforce readinessThe campaign has highlighted modernization of operations and workforce readiness planning as technology and automation accelerate changes in the job market.Public transparency residents can useThe campaign has advocated for clearer public information, easier navigation of county data, and tools that help residents understand priorities and track progress.“Transparency shouldn’t be a puzzle,” Eddie said. “If residents cannot see it clearly, understand it, and interact with it easily, it does not function as transparency.”Eddie also referenced a civic participation reminder from Congressman John Lewis: “The vote is precious. It is almost sacred.”Key DatesEarly Voting Ends: Friday, February 27, 2026Election Day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026Learn MoreResidents can review the platform summary and campaign priorities at https://eddieforfb.com ###About Eddie SajjadEddie Sajjad is a Houston-area entrepreneur and longtime Fort Bend County community member running for Fort Bend County Judge. His campaign focuses on accountability, transparency, operational excellence, and practical solutions that improve everyday life for residents.Eddie Sajjad for Fort Bend County Judge

Time to Demand More Than Words - Time to Demand a Plan. Fort Bend County, It's time to Vote for the guy that will deliver Real Measurable Results.

