Reward Paid for Tip Leading to El Paso Gang Member’s Capture in Mexico

AUSTIN – A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive wanted for murder is back in custody following his recent capture in Mexico. Elijah Turner Reyes, a documented Piru (Bloods) gang member from El Paso, was detained by Mexican authorities and brought back to the United States late last week. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid for his arrest.

Elijah Turner Reyes, 25, was captured on Feb. 19 at an apartment in Tijuana, Mexico. Reyes was deported back to the United States and turned over to American authorities on Feb. 21. Following up on information from an anonymous tipster, members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in El Paso, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents, led coordinated efforts to locate and arrest Reyes. The El Paso Police Department also assisted in this fugitive investigation.

Reyes had been wanted by the El Paso Police Department since May 2025, for murder. Additionally, in June 2025, warrants were issued out of El Paso Co. for his arrest for failing to appear in court for prior charges related to burglary of habitation, possession of a controlled substance and assaulting a pregnant woman. In 2019, Reyes was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to five years of confinement. He was discharged from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) in January 2024. More information on Reyes’ capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. In 2025, DPS and other agencies arrested 65 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 28 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $41,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

(HQ 2026-020)