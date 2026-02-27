Cukierman & Co. Investment House and FOCUS Investment Banking Announce Strategic Partnership

FOCUS Investment Banking

WASHINGTON, DC, VA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cukierman & Co. Investment House and FOCUS Investment Banking announced today a strategic partnership to expand global M&A access and strengthen buyer-side pathways for Israeli technology companies. The collaboration brings together Cukierman & Co.’s leading corporate finance platform in Israel with FOCUS’s U.S.-based M&A advisory capabilities and extensive network of strategic acquirers across 11 industry verticals.

Founded in 1993, Cukierman & Co. has completed over USD $11B in transaction value and built one of Israel’s largest corporate finance teams, with dedicated experts across life sciences, high tech and real estate. Through this partnership, the firms will expand access to strategic buyers and investors and strengthen cross-border M&A pathways for Israeli companies seeking global growth and exit opportunities.

FOCUS brings scale and global reach to the partnership, with over four decades of M&A experience, 100+ bankers, senior advisors and operational staff, and approximately $6B in completed transactions. FOCUS operates across the United States and Europe, which enables seamless deal execution, deep buyer access, and coordinated engagement across key global markets.

Both firms are members of M&A Worldwide (MAWW), a global alliance of boutique M&A advisory firms focused on cross-border transactions in the mid-market. Through MAWW, the partnership is supported by a worldwide footprint of 46 global partners across 36 countries, enabling deeper international collaboration and broader access to strategic acquirers and financial sponsors.

As part of the collaboration, FOCUS will work alongside Cukierman & Co. to identify and engage strategic buyers and global acquirers from its extensive U.S. and international network, with a focus on driving potential investment and M&A opportunities for high-quality Israeli assets.

The companies will officially announce the agreement during the GoforIsrael Investment Conference, taking place March 16, 2026 at the Fontainebleau Hotel, Miami Beach. Organized by Cukierman & Co. Investment House and Catalyst Funds, the event will bring together global investors, corporate decision-makers, and Israeli technology and life sciences companies for a full day of curated content, networking, and one-on-one meetings. FOCUS will be bringing its strategic buyer and investor network to Miami as part of the partnership’s kickoff.

“Israel’s innovation ecosystem continues to produce category-defining companies in sectors the world urgently needs - AI, cyber, defense, and life sciences,” said Edouard Cukierman, Managing Partner at Catalyst Funds and Chairman of Cukierman & Co. Investment House. “By partnering with FOCUS Investment Banking, we’re expanding the strategic buyer and investor universe available to Israeli founders - bringing more global acquirers into the conversation and translating innovation into outcomes: investment, partnerships, and M&A.”

"Our partnership with Cukierman & Co. reflects the power of global collaboration. Over the years, we’ve built a trusted relationship grounded in shared values, cross-border expertise, and a commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for clients. As fellow members of M&A Worldwide, our collaboration continues to create meaningful opportunities between the U.S., Israel, and global markets. We’re excited to support the GoForIsrael Conference, alongside our Israeli partners, connecting global capital with innovation.”, Stan Gowisnock, Chief Strategic Advisor, Technology Services Team Leader, FOCUS Investment Banking.

For more information, GoforIsrael PR email: Omerh@positive.co.il, FOCUS Investment Banking PR/Marketing contact: kahla.cooper@focusbankers.com

About Cukierman Investment House: Founded in 1993, Cukierman & Co. Investment House Ltd. is the leading Israeli investment house, providing a full array of services including M&A, Private Placements, Public Offerings, Family Office and Consulting Services to Israeli, European and Asian clients. With over USD $10.8B in completed transactions value, we have one of the largest Corporate Finance teams in Israel with dedicated experts in the Life Sciences, High Techand Real Estate industries. Our Private Equity activities are managed by Catalyst Funds, which rank among the best performing Israeli private equity funds since 1999.

About FOCUS Investment Banking: A leading global middle-market investment bank with deep expertise across 11 industry verticals and a worldwide network of experienced bankers. With a long-standing history, extensive resources, and a strong track record of successful transactions, FOCUS is a trusted advisor to founders, business owners, and investors. The firm’s client-first philosophy emphasizes personalized service, specialized industry knowledge, and results-driven solutions tailored to each client’s strategic objectives.

