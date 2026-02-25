Pecan Jacks Ice Cream & Candy Kitchen Wins Diamond Award in 2026 Perfect in Walton County Awards

Diamond Award on display at Pecan Jacks Seagrove Beach location

Pecan Jacks Ice Cream & Candy Kitchen wins the 2026 Diamond Award in the Perfect in Walton County Awards and expands nationwide through franchising.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pecan Jacks Ice Cream & Candy Kitchen has been named the Diamond Award Winner in the 2026 Perfect in Walton County Awards, presented by Walton County Tourism . The Diamond Award represents the highest level of recognition in the annual awards program and honors businesses that exemplify excellence, customer experience, and community impact throughout Walton County.Pecan Jacks is widely known for its handcrafted, small-batch ice cream, scratch-made pralines and chocolates, and high-energy retail environments designed to create memorable experiences for families and visitors alike.“This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication and passion,” said Ronnie Wyatt, Co-Founder of Pecan Jacks. “From the beginning, our goal has been to deliver premium products paired with genuine hospitality. Winning the Diamond Award affirms that commitment.”Co-Founder Tim Wyatt added, “Walton County is home to incredible businesses and a loyal customer base. To be recognized at the Diamond level motivates us to continue elevating the experience we provide every guest who walks through our doors.”The Perfect in Walton County Awards celebrate businesses that define the character and quality of the region. Earning the Diamond distinction places Pecan Jacks among the top-rated retail concepts in the area and reflects its consistent focus on product excellence, operational strength, and community engagement.“This award highlights the strength of the Pecan Jacks brand and the teams who execute at a high level every day,” said Cory Mosley, VP of Growth and Franchise Development. “We are building a nationally recognized sweets brand positioned for continued expansion across the country.”With multiple locations open and additional units in development, Pecan Jacks is actively franchising nationwide . The brand has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sweets concepts in the United States, attracting entrepreneurs seeking a premium, experience-driven retail opportunity.For franchise information, visit:About Pecan Jacks Ice Cream & Candy KitchenPecan Jacks Ice Cream & Candy Kitchen is a premium ice cream and candy franchise known for handcrafted products, vibrant store environments, and strong community engagement. With locations operating in multiple states and continued expansion underway, the brand is focused on delivering exceptional guest experiences while building a nationally recognized sweets franchise.

