Spartan Medical Inc. and SI-BONE Inc. Proudly Announce New Partnership to Expand Access For Veterans & Wounded Warriors

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Medical Inc. ( “Spartan Medical®” ), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and SI-BONE, Inc. (“ SI-BONE® ”), the market leader in sacroiliac (SI) joint solutions, proudly announce a new partnership to expand access to advanced, ultra–minimally invasive treatment options for Veterans and wounded warriors suffering from sacroiliac joint dysfunction.More than 90,000 patients were diagnosed with SI joint dysfunction at VA Medical Centers across the United States in 2024, yet fewer than 0.5% received a long-term solution*. This partnership aims to close that gap by bringing SI-BONE’s innovative technologies—most notably the iFuse INTRA Xprocedure—to VA and DoD facilities nationwide.Innovative Technology for SI Joint Pain Relief:The iFuse INTRA Xprocedure is an ultra–minimally invasive approach utilizing two precision-designed allografts placed percutaneously through a single needle-like incision. These allografts are engineered for intra articular placement into the SI joint to limit joint motion and support long-term stability.“This partnership represents a major step forward for Veterans and service members suffering from chronic SI joint pain. Together with Spartan Medical, we can deliver best in-class solutions directly to the facilities that care for America’s heroes.” — Nikolas Kerr, Chief Commercial Officer, SI BONE, Inc.By partnering with Spartan Medical, SI-BONE expands the availability of its spinopelvic solutions where demand for long-term SI joint pain relief continues to grow.Expanding Access for Veterans and DoD:As the exclusive SDVOSB distributor for SI-BONE, Spartan Medical brings A to-Z contract-ready programs, clinical support, and logistics solutions to government healthcare systems. This collaboration ensures rapid, compliant, and scalable access to SI-BONE’s technologies for VA and DoD medical teams.“We’re honored to bring SI BONE’s groundbreaking SI joint solutions to the federal healthcare community. This partnership directly supports our mission to improve care for Veterans and service members who suffer from chronic pain.” — Vince Proffitt , President, Spartan Medical Inc.About SI BONE, Inc.SI-BONE is committed to transforming the lives of patients suffering from sacroiliac joint dysfunction. As a global market leader, the company continues to advance the spinopelvic field through innovation supported by world-class clinical evidence, surgeon education, and dedicated clinical support.About Spartan Medical Inc.Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.For product information or ordering details, contact cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888 240 8091.*Data sourced from VA Open Portal and FOIA Requests 25-343537-F & 25-32137-FThe iFuse INTRA XAllograft Implant System is intended for homologous use.The iFuse INTRA XAllograft Implant System instruments are intended for placement of the iFuse INTRA X allograft.Healthcare professionals please refer to the Instructions For Use for indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions at si-bone.com/label.There are potential risks associated with iFuse procedures. They may not be appropriate for all patients, and all patients may not benefit. For information about the risks, visit: si-bone.com/risks.SI-BONE and iFuse INTRA X are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc.©2026 SI-BONE, Inc. All rights reserved. si-bone.com

