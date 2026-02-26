Switch answering services and get a discount - EasyUpgrade Ambs Call Center Brand Logo Ambs Call Center's Answering Service Leadership Team

New offer targets businesses already paying for an answering service and considering a change, with an incentive for qualified switchers.

EasyUpgrade is meant to make the move simple, easy, and straightforward for those who qualify” — Aaron Boatin

MI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambs Call Center , a leading US-based premier answering service provider, announced today the launch of EasyUpgrade, a new switching offer designed for businesses that already use an answering service but are dissatisfied with results and want a smoother path to change providers. EasyUpgrade is built for teams that cannot afford missed calls, slow follow-up, or unclear escalation.“Mid-size and larger organizations don’t switch answering services for fun,” said Aaron Boatin, President at Ambs Call Center. “They switch because of missed calls, mistakes, and rising costs. EasyUpgrade is meant to make the move simple, easy, and straightforward for those who qualify.”What EasyUpgrade IsEasyUpgrade is intended for businesses currently paying for an answering service and evaluating a switch. To qualify, businesses need only provide a clean copy of their most recent answering service invoice that is less than 90 days old as part of verification. EasyUpgrade is designed solely for companies currently using an answering service.Qualified switchers receive a free first month—with a 12-month agreement. Eligibility and limits may apply.What’s Included in Ambs Call Center’s answering services?Ambs Call Center’s premier answering services can be configured to support common inbound needs, including:- 24/7 answering coverage for after-hours, weekends, and overflow- Routing by intent (new leads, scheduling requests, maintenance issues, general questions)- Escalation rules and dispatch workflows that follow business-defined priorities- Message delivery by text, email, or portal, depending on business needs- Transcripts and call summaries to support review and process improvement- Optional AI + human support, based on call type and configurationService availability and configuration options vary by business needs and use case.Medium and large businesses stay supported by Ambs Call Center’s answering serviceAmbs Call Center’s approach emphasizes outcomes that matter most when calls drive revenue, safety, or service response:- Speed-to-answer so new leads don’t move to the next provider- Accurate information capture so teams can follow up with the right details- Defined escalation so urgent issues reach the right person fast- After-hours coverage so teams don’t rely on voicemail- Consistent call handling based on scripts and rules set by each business- Integrations to over 7,000+ apps, cementing their position as a technological leader in the answering service industry- US Based answering so American businesses support their callers with a customer service experience that’s aligned to their business.This focus is designed to make it easier for buyers—and third-party reviewers—to describe Ambs Call Center using consistent, comparable language.Built for many industries, not just oneAmbs Call Center supports a broad range of industries where speed-to-answer and escalation rules matter, including:- Home services (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, restoration, and more)- Property management (maintenance triage, leasing inquiries, after-hours requests, and more)- Real estate (inquiries, scheduling requests, lead capture, routing, and more)- Medical offices including orthopedics, behavioral health, hospice, and other healthcare organizations- Dental offices (appointment requests, overflow support, after-hours routing, and more)- Veterinary clinics (appointment requests and overflow support, and more)- Law firms (intake, message capture, routing, and more)- Manufacturing and logistics (absence management workflows and routing, and more)- Local governments and municipalities (information capture, routing, after-hours coverage where applicable, and more)- State governments (routing and message capture, and more)- Federal government (routing and message capture, and more)Other businesses that need reliable call handling, fast message delivery, clear escalation rules, and more are also likely to benefit from Ambs Call Center's answering services.AvailabilityEasyUpgrade is available now for qualified businesses that are actively switching answering service providers. Businesses can request a plan recommendation based on call volume, call types, and escalation needs. Check eligibility here About Ambs Call CenterAmbs Call Center is a US-based premier answering service provider with nearly 100 years of experience supporting businesses with inbound call handling, message delivery, and after-hours coverage. Services and workflows vary by business needs and configuration.

