Dr. Jay Grossman, Famed L.A. Dentist, Shares Top Tips for Optimum Dental Care and Maintenance in 2026

Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned cosmetic dentist Dr. Jay Grossman is sharing his top recommendations for maintaining optimal oral health, emphasizing that small daily habits can have a major impact on long-term dental wellness. With preventive care as the cornerstone of a healthy smile, Dr. Grossman encourages patients to adopt a consistent, proactive approach to dental hygiene.

“Your teeth and gums are an investment,” says Dr. Grossman. “Simple daily routines, paired with regular professional care, can help prevent costly and invasive procedures down the road.”

Dr. Grossman’s Top Dental Care Tips for 2026 Include:

Brush Twice Daily with a Sonic Toothbrush:

-- Dr. Grossman recommends brushing for a full two minutes, twice a day, using a sonic toothbrush such as Sonicare. He advises replacing the brush head at every dental cleaning to ensure optimal performance and hygiene.

Floss Every Night:

-- Flossing remains essential for removing plaque and debris between teeth. Dr. Grossman notes that the type of floss matters less than consistency—patients should choose a floss they find comfortable and easy to use.

Use a High-Quality Toothpaste:

-- A charcoal-based, non-fluoridated whitening toothpaste, such as Grind Oral Care (https://tinyurl.com/Grind-HNT), is among Dr. Grossman’s recommendations. A portion of proceeds from the product supports the nonprofit Homeless Not Toothless, promoting access to dental care for underserved communities.

Rinse After Flossing:

-- Rinsing with an alcohol-free mouthwash or warm saltwater after flossing can help reduce bacteria and promote gum health.

Consider Supplemental Tools:

-- Tongue scrapers, water flossers, and hand dental picks can provide additional benefits, though they should be used alongside, not in place of, brushing and flossing.

Limit Sugar Intake:

-- Dr. Grossman advises reducing raw white sugar consumption, which contributes significantly to tooth decay. While fruits and carbohydrates are part of a balanced diet, refined sugars should be minimized whenever possible.

Schedule Frequent Professional Cleanings:

-- He recommends professional dental cleanings at least three times per year, or more often if advised by a dental professional.

Apply Protective Treatments:

-- Fluoride or varnish treatments after cleanings can help protect enamel and strengthen teeth.

Dr. Grossman emphasizes that preventive care is the most effective strategy for maintaining a healthy, confident smile.

“Consistency is key," he concludes. "Your future self will thank you for the habits you build today.”

About Dr. Jay Grossman

Dr. Jay Grossman is a leading cosmetic dentist and the founder of Concierge Dentistry. He is known for his innovative approach to smile design and patient-centered care, combining cutting-edge technology with personalized treatment plans. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Grossman is deeply committed to philanthropy and serves as a co-founder of Homeless Not Toothless, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free dental care and restoring dignity to underserved and homeless individuals. Through both his practice and humanitarian efforts, Dr. Grossman continues to transform lives by improving oral health, confidence, and overall well-being.

To learn more about Dr. Grossman and his work, click here: https: www.conciergedentistry.com

For more information about Homeless Not Toothless, follow this link: https://www.homelessnottoothless.org/

Dr. Jay Grossman is available for interviews.

