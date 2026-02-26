Boston Estate Planning Council to Honor Amy R. Lonergan with its 2026 Excellence Award at May 21st Annual Gala

Boston Estate Planning Council Logo Amy R. Lonergan, 2026 BEPC Excellence Award Recipient

The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC) selected Amy R. Lonergan to receive its highest honor, the BEPC Excellence Award, and will be honored May 21, 2026.

BOXBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC), the definitive professional group of estate and wealth planners in Greater Boston, selected Amy R. Lonergan to receive its highest honor, the BEPC Excellence Award. This award recognizes professional excellence in estate planning and significant contributions to the community.Lonergan will be honored by her peers at BEPC’s Annual Gala to be held on May 21, 2026, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. The emcee for the evening’s festivities is Anthony Everett, Emmy Award-winning anchor of WCVB Channel 5’s nightly news magazine, “Chronicle.” BEPC members, nonmembers, and their guests are invited to attend the Annual Gala.Amy R. Lonergan is a partner at Day Pitney and business unit leader of the firm’s private client department, where she advises individuals and families on all aspects of estate and transfer tax planning. Her practice centers on crafting sophisticated, tailored strategies to help clients transfer wealth to future generations in a way that reflects their legacy and intentions while minimizing tax exposure. She works closely with business owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, and private equity and hedge fund principals.In addition to her planning work, Amy regularly serves as a professional trustee and counsels individuals and financial institutions on matters involving probate, trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary litigation. She has extensive experience in all aspects of complex estate planning, including tax-efficient gifting, asset protection, and the use of entities such as partnerships and LLCs.Actively engaged in both the legal and broader community, Amy has twice served on the Boston Estate Planning Council Board of Directors. She is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) and a member of Day Pitney’s Executive Board. Amy is also the current vice chair of the Malden Catholic Board of Trustees, the first woman to serve in that role in more than 90 years.Amy earned her JD, cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.BEPC Annual GalaBEPC’s Annual Gala celebrates the Excellence Award recipient, the President’s Award recipient, the council-nominated Accredited Estate Planner(AEP) designees, and the transition of the council’s president. The evening focuses on connections and community while featuring a cocktail hour, main reception, and an afterparty lounge.The evening’s activities are underwritten by BEPC’s generous sponsors (as of February 24, 2026):Day Pitney LLP, Leadership Reception SponsorNutter, Rideshare SponsorPKF O’Connor Davies, Centerpiece SponsorThe Boston Foundation, Welcome Reception SponsorAbaris Financial Group, LLC, Recovery Kit SponsorCBIZ, Specialty Food Table SponsorIQEQ, Event PatronRubin and Rudman LLP, Event PatronBNY Wealth, Badge SponsorJC Hilario, PC, Emcee SponsorPURE Insurance, Coat and Bag Check SponsorLoring, Wolcott & Coolidge Trust, LLC, Cookie SponsorRice, Heard & Bigelow, Inc., Champagne Wall SponsorBallentine Partners, LLC, Event ContributorCrestwood Advisors, Event ContributorKLR, Event ContributorShipman & Goodwin LLP, Event ContributorPlante Moran, Signature Drink SponsorSCS Financial, Signature Drink SponsorTrove, Signature Drink SponsorElevate Banking at Leader Bank, Friends of BEPCAbout BEPCThe Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC) is a community of approximately 700 dynamic, diverse, and collaborative professionals dedicated to advancing the field of estate planning through fostering connections within the council; educational programming and professional development for every stage of one’s career; thought leadership to promote subject matter expertise; and meaningful service and collaborative partnerships.The Boston Estate Planning Council is one of the oldest and largest interdisciplinary estate planning councils in the country, tracing its roots back to 1930. The council is a member of the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC), the leading professional organization for estate planners. BEPC was previously honored by NAEPC as a Five-Star Council in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and received the Council of Excellence Award in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. More information is available at http://www.bepc.org

