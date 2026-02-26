WesternPassion.com Rolls Out New Wesley Allen Beds — Act Now for Limited-Time Savings

Wesley Allen Western Passion New Collection

Discover handcrafted Wesley Allen beds with 20% savings for a limited time before the March 15 price increase.

Our customers love Wesley Allen’s craftsmanship. Don’t miss the chance to bring one home at a great value” — Ja'Nae Murray, Director of Marketing at Western Passion

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WesternPassion.com, the online destination for premium Western inspired furnishings, is proud to unveil a stunning new selection of Wesley Allen beds . Known for their quality, style, and timeless Western appeal, these pieces bring artistry and durability to any bedroom.This new selection features varied styles, finishes, and sizes, including hand applied options from matte black to warm bronzes and textured rustic tones. Each piece is crafted in the USA and reflects Wesley Allen ’s dedication to quality and lasting design.Wesley Allen beds combine functional design with artistic detailing and customizable options. Customers can choose from over 35 iron finishes and more than 50 fabric options to create a personalized centerpiece for any bedroom.Availability and Savings: This newly curated selection of Wesley Allen beds is now available at WesternPassion.com. Customers can save 20% for a limited time before prices increase on March 15th.Check out Western Passion’s latest blog to discover the artistry and craftsmanship behind each Wesley Allen bed About WesternPassion.com | WesternPassion.com is your online destination for premium Western furnishings, decor, and lifestyle items. Dedicated to craftsmanship, quality, and thoughtfully curated design, they offer pieces that bring warmth, character, and authentic Western style to every home.

