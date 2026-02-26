Sika Breaks Ground on New Highly Automated Roofing Plant in Texas

Groundbreaking Ceremony at Sika Sealy Plant

This new investment into our roofing membrane manufacturing and supply chain footprint is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our leadership position in commercial roofing.” — Jim Walther, President and CEO, Sika Corporation USA

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sika, the world leading company in the development and production of systems and solutions for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry, has broken ground for a new state-of-the-art single-ply, thermoplastic roofing production plant, expected to be in operation in spring 2027.

This landmark investment marks a significant milestone in the history of Sika Corporation U.S. operations. The Sealy site will manufacture the full range of Sika’s well-established Sarnafil® and Sikaplan® thermoplastic roof membranes. The project will initially create just over 40 jobs in Austin County, with staffing to grow once full production shifts are in place.

“This new investment into our roofing membrane manufacturing and supply chain footprint is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our leadership position in commercial roofing,” said Jim Walther, President and CEO, Sika Corporation USA, “This strategic decision strengthens Sika’s ability to deliver innovative and sustainable construction solutions for the demanding construction projects of our valued customers.”

Sika is partnering with the highest-quality single-ply equipment manufacturer to maintain their position in offering premium roofing membranes to the market. In addition, the new plant will further expand Sika’s existing roof “take-back” program. This unique, closed-loop roof recycling program celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025 and has taken back millions of pounds of end-of-life Sika roofing membranes and incorporated back into new roofing products. The new plant should help this recycling program’s impacts grow exponentially in the coming years.

Sika’s investment in Texas supports the increasing demand and positions the company closer to major strategic metropolitan markets across the western and southern United States. The long-term strategy includes expanding commercial roofing material supply and extending Sika’s reach into our markets.

