Police Arrest Suspect Who Shot At Trooper While Conducting Traffic Stop In Baltimore City

February 25, 2026

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – A suspect wanted for shooting at a Maryland State Trooper on a traffic stop early yesterday morning in Baltimore has been apprehended and charged with attempted murder.

The accused is identified as Maurquise Emillo James, 22, of Baltimore, Maryland. After consultation with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney, James is charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and related offenses. He is currently held without bond in Montgomery County, where he is facing unrelated charges related to an additional violent crime.

Intelligence sharing and multi-jurisdictional efforts between state, local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in James’ apprehension in Montgomery County yesterday at approximately 3:00pm. Police believe James was the driver of a 2009 Infiniti G37 involved in the incident. Maryland State Troopers, in cooperation with allied law enforcement agencies, conducted authorized search warrants on two residences linked to James in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. Among evidence recovered was the Infiniti G37.

Shortly before 3:30am yesterday morning, a Maryland State Trooper from the Golden Ring Barrack attempted to conduct a traffic stop for multiple violations on an Infinity at the intersection of Belle Avenue and Milford Avenue in Baltimore City. The vehicle was traveling with no headlights and no tags.

The driver, later identified as James, pulled over at a stop sign. As the trooper approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, James opened his door and fired two rounds at the trooper in close proximity before he fled the scene. The trooper did not return fire.

The trooper received medical treatment for his injuries and was later released from the hospital. He is currently on administrative leave as is procedure.

Throughout the investigation, Maryland State Police were assisted by local, state and federal law enforcement partners to include the FBI, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department, Baltimore Police Department and Montgomery County Police Department. Assistance was also provided by crime scene technicians and forensic scientists from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division.

Police continue to urge anyone with information related to this investigation to contact 410-653-4200. All callers may remain confidential. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues the active and ongoing investigation.

