Restaurant AI and Robotics Pioneer Miso Unveils Previously Stealth Zippy Product with the Acquisition of Zignyl

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miso Robotics, the leading AI and robotics provider for modern restaurants, announced today the acquisition of Zignyl. The deal was announced by Miso CEO, Rich Hull. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Zignyl is an AI-powered restaurant operations, insights, and employee incentives tool. Through the acquisition, Zignyl will be integrated into Miso’s previously stealth Zippy restaurant operations product. Zippy combines AI and large language model (LLM) intelligence with connected-device data, revenue metrics, labor scheduling, forecasting, employee incentives, task management, and more in both a dashboard and ChatGPT-like conversational experience.

The transaction marks a significant milestone in a strategy that the Miso CEO Hull previewed last year focusing on strengthening the Miso Hub, the company’s patented AI platform that powers all of its products and allows them to communicate seamlessly with each other. The announcement also comes on the heels of other recent acquisitions in restaurant AI and robotics, including Wonder’s recent acquisition of Spyce from Sweetgreen for $186 million.

The entire Zignyl team will join Miso. Further solidifying Miso’s first-mover position in restaurant AI and robotics, the acquisition also expands Miso’s patent portfolio, which saw 30% growth over the past 12 months. Through the addition of Zignyl’s direct integration partnerships with industry powerhouses Toast (NYSE: TOST), PAR (NYSE: PAR), and others, Miso will now increase its point-of-sale system footprint across all of its products.

The combined customer base of Zippy and Zignyl includes more than a dozen leading restaurant brands, including Auntie Anne’s, Jersey Mikes, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Jamba, Cinnabon, Which Wich, and more.

“I was instantly impressed with Zignyl’s robust performance, team, and customer trust,” said Hull. “Miso’s platform and products create new behaviors that restaurant operators soon learn they can’t live without. We believe that Zignyl, which is already driving immediately increased revenues for its quick serve restaurant customers, represents an amazing addition of modern restaurant behaviors to Miso’s growing technology offering.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to become part of Miso, perhaps the most well-known restaurant technology brand in the U.S.,” said Matt Forbush, CEO and founder of Zignyl. “Built to set-up restaurant employees for success, Zignyl has helped frontline teams think and act like owners by creating transparency around expectations, performance, and outcomes. Having laid incredible groundwork with our leading-edge AI development for the past several years, we’re excited to now bring that value to Zippy and Miso.”

Experienced technology CEO Hull joined Miso approximately two years ago, and has driven notable developments, including the company’s new collaboration with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). Under his leadership, Miso has built a patented AI infrastructure platform to power modern restaurants called the Miso Hub. The Miso Hub platform powers Miso’s flagship product, Flippy Fry Station, an AI robot which automates the hardest-to-fill, least desirable job in restaurants. Last year, the company launched Flippy’s third generation and recently surpassed 5 million baskets fried in live commercial deployments. Flippy recently entered its seventh US state with brands such as White Castle.

This transaction makes Flippy more powerful by extending its technology into the palm of restaurant operators’ and employees’ hands. With the addition of Zignyl, Miso’s new Zippy product will soon also include Flippy’s real-time ROI analysis, performance metrics, live video feeds, and maintenance data for Flippy customers.

The need for restaurant modernization has accelerated over the past several years due to the emergence of affordable AI and robotics as solutions for labor shortages and rising labor costs which began during the pandemic. Savvy operators are now rushing to future-proof their businesses, and are learning that AI and robotics can create happier, longer-tenured human workers in an industry that, according to the National Restaurant Association, regularly sees 144% annual employee turnover.

Zignyl’s Forbush will assume leadership of the newly launched Zippy product and team. Miso is backed, in part, by industry powerhouse Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), and recently raised an additional $25 million. Miso is known for a novel approach of allowing everyday retail investors to participate in its growth, with over 40,000 crowdfunding investors creating an army of marketers that the company has often described as its secret weapon.

About Miso

Miso is the leading creator of AI and robotics solutions for modern restaurant, hospitality, and foodservice operators. The company’s patented technology platform solves the industry’s most pressing operational challenges, while also delivering new profits. Its flagship product is Flippy Fry Station, a 24/7 AI-powered robot that automates the most dangerous, least desirable, and hardest-to-staff job in food preparation. Recently entering its seventh US state, Flippy delivers consistent food quality, improved worker safety, and day-one ROI. Miso’s newest product, Zippy, is an AI software operations system that centralizes sales, labor scheduling, forecasting, employee incentives, and task management across multi-location restaurants. With strategic backing from Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) and collaboration support from NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Miso has become the restaurant industry’s proven and trusted solution for modernization.

About Zignyl

Zignyl is a restaurant operations and engagement software platform focused on driving sales and business outcomes through frontline execution. The platform helps operators clearly set goals, track performance, and incentivize employees with measurable goals, while providing owners with clear, actionable analytics across locations. Built on years of real-world learnings and a proprietary, cutting-edge API that aggregates data from point-of-sale systems, payroll platforms, connected hardware devices, and other external sources, Zignyl turns fragmented information into insights that operators can actually use. By aligning expectations, recognition, and performance, Zignyl helps restaurants improve engagement, strengthen retention, and reduce frontline turnover.

