Grovara Launches Mobile 'B2B Blaster' Game at Expo West to Engage Retail Buyers and Emerging CPG Brands

Grovara brings B2B Blaster to Natural Products Expo West, an interactive wholesale marketplace game connecting vetted brands, buyers, and broker dealers in real time.

Grovara debuts “B2B Blaster” at Expo West, a gamified wholesale experience connecting buyers with vetted global brands in real time.

B2B Blaster was designed to simulate how Grovara transforms the wholesale process. By building your shelf, buyers gain instant access to brands ready for compliant, scalable wholesale trade.” — Peter Groverman, Grovara

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grovara, the global wholesale “B3B” marketplace connecting brands, buyers, and broker-dealers, will debut an interactive on-site experience at Natural Products Expo West designed to bring digital wholesale discovery to life.“B2B Blaster” invites Expo West attendees to participate in a competitive mobile game hosted directly on the show floor. More than 15 Grovara brand partners will feature QR codes at their booths, allowing buyers to instantly access and play the game.Participants will build a digital retail shelf by stacking featured products while defending against competitive obstacles like symbolic scary “Broker Jokers” who notoriously wreak deal-confusion. The objective is to curate and protect the highest-performing assortment possible. Once players successfully complete a level, they can swipe to match with participating brands and begin sourcing trending items directly within the platform.The experience mirrors Grovara’s core mission: modernizing wholesale trade by making product discovery, connection, and transaction seamless. By blending gamification with real-world wholesale functionality, Grovara aims to demonstrate how global trade can be more intuitive, transparent, and technology-driven-fun.“Global wholesale trade is weighed down by disconnected systems, messages, and awful sometimes inexperienced middlemen,” said Peter Groverman, CEO at Grovara . “B2B Blaster was designed to simulate how Grovara transforms the wholesale process. By building your shelf, buyers gain instant access to brands ready for compliant, scalable wholesale trade.”The top three players on the live leaderboard will receive prizes. Prizes include a year of free Grovara membership , a collection of curated CPG trend boxes featuring emerging products, and exclusive Grovara merchandise.Expo West attendees can participate by visiting any participating Grovara brand booth and scanning the displayed QR code.For more information, visit www.grovara.com About Grovara:Grovara is a global B3B platform that helps brands, buyers, and broker-dealers expand their networks, transact with clarity, and manage ongoing wholesale relationships in one place. The company’s closed ecosystem combines storefronts, messaging, payments, logistics, and compliance with data-rich insights so teams can scale internationally with confidence. Grovara serves customers across North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Peter Groverman previews Expo West:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.