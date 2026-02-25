Darwin Fitness Announces New High-End Personal Training Gym, Offering Boutique Alternative for College Park Residents

Darwin Fitness - 2250 Lee Road Since 2012

COLLEGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darwin Fitness , the Orlando area’s leading 100% one-on-one private coaching studio since 2012, is proud to announce its relocation to a sprawling 3,000-square-foot facility at 2250 Lee Road. Strategically positioned just minutes from the heart of College Park, this new custom-built site provides a powerful, private alternative for residents seeking elite fitness results away from the crowds of commercial gyms.For over a decade, Darwin Fitness has been a destination for College Park professionals and families who prioritize focused, individualized coaching. The move from Maitland to Lee Road significantly improves accessibility for the College Park community, placing the studio just a short drive up Edgewater Drive or Orange Blossom Trail.“College Park residents value both high performance and a sense of community, but many are looking for a more intimate, results-driven environment than what is typically found in larger neighborhood clubs,” said Jean-Sébastien Fabre, founder of Darwin Fitness. “Our new facility was designed specifically for the client who wants a ‘third space’—a private environment where they can train efficiently before heading to Edgewater Drive for coffee or commuting to downtown Orlando.”The new studio features a major upgrade in strength and conditioning equipment, along with private shower facilities to accommodate the busy schedules of College Park’s professional community. As the highest-rated personal training-only gym in the region with over 200 five-star Google reviews, Darwin Fitness maintains a strict "no memberships, no crowds" policy to ensure total privacy.Weight Loss & Metabolic Health: Science-based, customized programs for sustainable fat loss (including support for those on GLP-1 protocols).Active Aging & Longevity: Specialized coaching for the 55+ demographic and those transitioning from physical therapy.Youth & Sports Performance: Building confidence and coordination for student-athletes in the Bishop Moore and Edgewater High corridors.Golf Mobility: Advanced programs designed to increase drive distance and injury prevention for local golfers playing at Dubsdread.The facility is located on the south side of Lee Road near Lake Killarney, approximately 0.8 miles from the 17-92 intersection. It is situated just 8 minutes from the shops and restaurants of College Park and a quick turn from Dubsdread Golf Course, making it a seamless addition to a daily local routine.“We aren’t just a gym; we are a high-level coaching practice,” added Fabre. “This new space allows us to provide College Park with a level of attention and clinical precision that is simply not available in a traditional gym setting.”About Darwin FitnessFounded in 2012, Darwin Fitness is a private personal training and nutrition coaching studio. By eliminating group classes and general memberships, the studio provides a distraction-free environment where eight nationally certified trainers help clients achieve long-term results through structured programming and accountability.Contact: Jean-Sebastien FabreDarwin Fitness2250 Lee Rd Ste 100, Winter Park FL, 32789darwinfit@gmail.com 407-274-4747

