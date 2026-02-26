Climate Solutions Launches New Website and Expands Service Division to Support Texas Growth

The digital relaunch reflects integration into the Modigent family of companies

By aligning under Modigent, we’re able to deliver deeper expertise, broader resources, and a more connected approach to our clients across the region.” — Frank Doyle, Modigent South Central Regional President

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Climate Solutions, a Texas-based mechanical service provider, is proud to unveil its new website reflecting its expanded capabilities, growing service division and national connectivity. The transition is part of Modigent’s broader regional strategy to align its operating companies under one unified brand while strengthening local delivery with national resources. For Climate Solutions, the move formalizes its position within Modigent’s coast-to-coast platform of HVAC, plumbing, and controls specialists.The new website highlights the company’s integrated project delivery model—from central plant construction to retrofits, upgrades, and ongoing service—supported by in-house engineering and a growing service division. It also underscores access to Modigent’s national technical expertise, training programs, and operational support.Serving clients statewide since 2001, Climate Solutions has built its reputation on reliability, innovation, and integration. The company delivers HVAC, plumbing, and controls services to municipal, school district, healthcare, and government and commercial clients—executing turnkey projects ranging from central plant construction to complex retrofits, and system upgrades. In 2025, Climate Solutions and CAHS opened a Regional Hub in San Antonio, creating a collaborative environment designed to accelerate response times, enhance cross-entity integration, and support continued expansion across Central and South Texas.Frank Doyle, Regional President, said the brand transition reflects both strategic alignment and long-term market confidence. “The new website represents unity across all of our companies and the strength of our shared platform,” said Doyle. “Texas continues to experience tremendous infrastructure growth—and that growth mirrors the increasing demand for integrated mechanical, plumbing, and controls solutions. By aligning under Modigent, we’re able to deliver deeper expertise, broader resources, and a more connected approach to our clients across the region.”The new website highlights the company's core areas of expertise and reflects the company’s connection to Modigent’s coast-to-coast network of specialized brands. The platform reinforces Climate Solutions’ local leadership while showcasing access to national technical resources, training programs, and career pathways.As part of its continued growth, Climate Solutions is actively adding jobs across multiple disciplines to support continued project demand. Explore the new website at www.climatesolutionstx.com ###Climate SolutionsEstablished in 2001, Climate Solutions is an Austin-area–based mechanical contractor providing HVAC, plumbing, and controls services for commercial, municipal, healthcare, and education facilities across Texas. The company delivers integrated solutions ranging from central plant construction to retrofits, upgrades, and ongoing service, supported by in-house engineering expertise and a growing service division. Climate Solutions is a Modigent operating company, combining statewide knowledge with the resources of a national platform. Learn more at climatesolutionstx.com.About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.