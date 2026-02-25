JUNK.COM JOINS THE WOODLANDS TOUCH-A-TRUCK WITH FAMILY-FRIENDLY FUN

A young Touch-A-Truck fan shows off a squishy Junk.com toy truck...just one of the hands-on experiences families can expect when Junk.com brings its signature truck and kid-favorite giveaways to The Woodlands on February 28.

Community Favorite Rolls in with Squishy Toy Trucks and Signature Vehicle on February 28

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the Woodlands Township’s Touch-A-Truck event returns on Saturday, February 28, 2026, families can expect big vehicles, hands-on exploration…and a little extra fun thanks to Junk.com in Houston.

From 9 a.m. to noon at The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park (6464 Creekside Forest Drive), Junk.com will be onsite with its signature junk removal truck, giving kids the chance to see one of the community’s most recognizable vehicles up close. Adding a playful twist, the team will also be handing out small, squishy Junk.com toy trucks, a kid-approved keepsake designed for squeezing, collecting, and imaginative play.

Now in its 19th year, Touch-A-Truck is a free, all-ages community event inviting children to climb aboard, explore, and learn about vehicles of all shapes and sizes. This year’s lineup includes fire trucks, buses, tow trucks, public safety vehicles, and more, with operators on hand to answer questions and share how the vehicles work.

The event also features a kid-friendly construction zone with a giant sandbox, hands-on activities, crafts, games, and local vendors. The first hour of the event (9–10 a.m.) is designated sensory-friendly, offering a quieter experience for children sensitive to loud noises.

“Touch-A-Truck is all about curiosity, connection, and community,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “We love being part of events that bring families together, and the squishy trucks always bring out big smiles.”

Parking is available across the street at the Rob Fleming Aquatic Center (6535 Creekside Forest Drive), with additional parking at Rob Fleming Park (6055 Creekside Forest Drive) and Creekside Forest Elementary School (5949 Creekside Forest Drive).

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading provider of efficient, eco-friendly junk removal services with locations throughout the United States. Serving both residential and commercial clients, the company is known for its same-day service and a hassle-free experience. Whether helping families declutter, supporting businesses with cleanouts, or managing large-scale projects, Junk.com makes it easy to declutter. With a focus on responsible disposal that includes donation and recycling, Junk.com ensures items are handled with care for both people and the planet. Learn more at www.Junk.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.