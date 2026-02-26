U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action Board Adds Two New Members, Expands Executive Committee

Adam Grabenstein and Larry Don Womack

Leaders from Nebraska Corn Board, American Pecan Promotion Board join USFRA Board of Directors

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA) , a national farmer-led organization with membership including more than 700,000 farmers and ranchers and leading agriculture organizations, elected two new board members and announced changes to its executive committee.The newly elected directors are Adam Grabenstein, a fifth-generation farmer and member of the Nebraska Corn Board, and Larry Don Womack, a third-generation farmer in Texas and member of the American Pecan Promotion Board.USFRA also elected its executive committee for the coming year, including farmer Michael Crinion of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, chair; farmer Chip Bowling of Maryland Grain Producers Association, vice chair and treasurer; farmer Marilyn Hershey of Dairy Management, Inc., immediate past chair; rancher Terry Quam of Cattlemen’s Beef Board, secretary; Doug Berven of POET; and Julie Fussner of Culver’s.Re-elected to USFRA’s board were Dr. Marcus Bernard of the National Society for Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS); Randall Dodds of Tractor Supply Company; Dr. Sally Flis of Nutrien; Patrick Giberson of the United Soybean Board; Greg Shoemaker of Cargill; and Corey Geiger of CoBank (board advisor).“Each member of the USFRA board brings strong leadership abilities and a deep passion for agriculture,” USFRA Chair Michael Crinion said. “They will help guide USFRA as we collaborate to help solve some of the world's greatest challenges, including nourishing a growing population, sustaining livelihoods, and providing ag resources for an energy transition, all while reducing our impact on the planet.”About the new board members:- Adam Grabenstein grows corn and cover crops, and he manages a cow/calf operation and cattle feedlot. The Grabenstein family was recognized with the Aksarben Foundation’s Pioneer Farm Award, which recognizes Nebraska farm families who have consecutively held ownership of land in the same family for 100 years.- Larry Don Womack is chair of the American Pecan Council and a member of the American Pecan Promotion Board, the national research and promotion board for the pecan industry. As a peanut farmer, he also serves as an officer of the National Peanut Council, a national trade association. In addition to managing a 4,000-acre farm and ranch, Womack is President of Womack Nursery Co, a third-generation pecan and fruit tree nursery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.