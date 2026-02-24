Submit Release
Falconer man is going to prison for 20 years for his role in a cold case murder

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Anthony Neubauer, 39, of Falconer, NY, who was convicted of aiding and abetting a kidnapping, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.   

