Award Winning Plastic Surgeon Opens New Facility in Greater Philadelphia Area

Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Charles Herman

From Park Avenue to Pennsylvania, Dr. Charles Herman brings over 20 years of world-class plastic surgery to patients from all over the world in his new location

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Considered an authority on many of the procedures that he performs, Charles K. Herman, M.D., is a recognized leader in cosmetic surgery of the face and body. An editor of four major plastic surgery textbooks and over 100 journal articles, Dr. Herman not only brings an impeccable record of safety and quality to his patients but he has also been a pioneer in the development of many procedures that are popular today, including body contouring after weight loss, breast implant and lift surgery, and modern facelift techniques. Herman Aesthetiques is Dr. Herman's new state-of-the-art plastic surgery office and medispa in Blue Bell, PA, conveniently located near Philadelphia, New Jersey, the Main Line, Bucks County, Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. It easily accessible from several nearby airports including Philadelphia International Airport and Newark Airport, as many of Dr. Herman's patients travel both domestically and internationally for his care, from models to actors and actresses to political figures to your next-door neighbor. The office is also less than two hours from New York City where Dr. Herman maintained offices for almost 20 years on Manhattan's "Gold Coast" of Park Avenue and Fifth Avenue, allowing his New York City patients to continue receiving the care they trust with only a short drive. Dr. Herman performs surgery in his private office as well as at Temple University Health System/Chestnut Hill Hospital in Northwest Philadelphia's upscale historic Chestnut Hill neighborhood where he serves as Director of Cosmetic Surgery Services.Dr. Charles Herman has received clinical and academic awards throughout his career from a multiplicity of reputable organizations including Castle Connolly, New York Times Magazine, British Medical Association, American Publishers Association and American College of Physicians. His innovative work on infection reduction methods received an award from the Association of Professionals in Infection Control. Most importantly, he has garnered some of the highest patient satisfaction ratings in the industry as recognized by well-regarded surveys such as Vitals.com , WebMD, and US News and World Report , with an average patient rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars across over 1,000 published reviews. An expert in plastic surgery of the face, he has been interviewed on the topic of blepharoplasty surgery in TIME Magazine, his facial reconstruction surgery on an American soldier injured during the Iraq War was featured on The Learning Channel and received recognition from Rebuilding America's Warriors and General David Petraeus, and his facial surgery on television personality and businessman Paul Teutul, Sr., of Orange County Choppers fame was filmed for Discovery Channel.Dr. Herman is an educator as well as a practitioner. After publishing his award-winning books Encyclopedia of Body Sculpting After Massive Weight Loss and Encyclopedia of Aesthetic Rejuvenation Through Volume Enhancement, Dr. Herman lectured as a faculty member on these topics at several prominent meetings in the United States and South America, including at the renowned Instituto Jaliscience de Cirugia Reconstructiva Jose Guerrerosantos in Mexico. His textbooks have been translated into several languages, including Spanish and Chinese, and have become part of the collections of libraries and medical schools across the world.

