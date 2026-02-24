Anchorage man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking, firearms crimes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl and for possessing a firearm as a felon.

