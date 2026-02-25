Submit Release
Student Recruiting Firm and Its Principal Agree to Pay $1.3 Million for Fraud on Federal Student Aid Programs

BOSTON – Study Across the Pond, LLC (SATP) and its principal, John Borhaug, have agreed to pay $1.3 million to resolve a lawsuit alleging that they knowingly caused United Kingdom (UK) schools to submit false claims to the U.S. Department of Education. In April 2024, the United States filed a complaint against SATP and Borhaug, alleging that they convinced foreign schools to enter arrangements that violated the federal ban on incentive-based compensation for student recruitment.

