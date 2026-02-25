Student Recruiting Firm and Its Principal Agree to Pay $1.3 Million for Fraud on Federal Student Aid Programs

BOSTON – Study Across the Pond, LLC (SATP) and its principal, John Borhaug, have agreed to pay $1.3 million to resolve a lawsuit alleging that they knowingly caused United Kingdom (UK) schools to submit false claims to the U.S. Department of Education. In April 2024, the United States filed a complaint against SATP and Borhaug, alleging that they convinced foreign schools to enter arrangements that violated the federal ban on incentive-based compensation for student recruitment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.