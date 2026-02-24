Kodiak man sentenced to 20 years for role in 2022 fatal fentanyl overdose

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Kodiak man was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute deadly drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose in August 2022.

