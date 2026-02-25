Stacey A. Erickson Named Criminal Chief for U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE- Stacey A. Erickson has been named Criminal Chief for the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island, announced United States Attorney Charles C. Calenda. Ms. Erickson has served as the Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division since 2022.

