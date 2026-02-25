Submit Release
Convicted Felon from Northampton Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison for Firearm and Narcotics Charges

BOSTON – A Northampton, Mass. man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Springfield for firearm and narcotics offenses while on federal supervised release. The defendant was previously convicted in federal court of possessing a loaded ghost gun and ammunition and various firearms and drug offenses in state court.

