Verretex tackles the green economy's hidden waste problem with circular glass fiber textiles

Verretex aims to be a critical piece of that solution, working alongside industry to transform composite waste into a high-performance resource and enable a truly circular future.” — Dr. Mitchell Anderson

ST-SULPICE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The renewable energy sector increasingly acknowledges its material footprint, yet solving the end-of-life reality for complex composites remains notoriously difficult. Wind turbines and lightweight maritime vessels drive global sustainability, but their highly durable structures actively defy traditional recycling methods. Swiss cleantech startup Verretex directly solves this technical hurdle by regenerating industrial fiberglass into high-performance composite materials. Glass fiber composites inherently resist decomposition and traditional recycling. In the United States alone, a massive volume of composite waste is discarded annually (US EPA, 2021). Europe faces a similar fate. Hundreds of thousands of tons of decommissioned blades and boat hulls are currently destined for landfills or incineration.Verretex is actively changing this trajectory. We are using an advanced regeneration process to reclaim fiberglass from retired wind turbines and boats. Instead of relying on energy-heavy remelting or downcycling the material into low-value filler, this technology restores the fibers to their original high-performance strength.Manufacturers can now replace virgin materials with low-carbon, drop-in textiles for new structural applications. This creates a functional, scalable closed loop for materials previously considered end-of-life waste."Across industry, government, and society, there is growing recognition that the energy transition must also address its material footprint,” says Mitchell Anderson, CEO of Verretex. “Regulators, manufacturers, investors, and innovators are all under increasing pressure to close the loop on advanced materials. Verretex aims to be a critical piece of that solution, working alongside industry to transform composite waste into a high-performance resource and enable a truly circular future."

