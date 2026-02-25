Global Food Security Advocate Suman Roy to Address Future Leaders at Ecovay Assembly in Istanbul

Suman Roy

"Food Security is not just feeding the hungry, but feeding our Country, in the face of global Geopolitical volatility."

When a country cannot feed itself, it cannot negotiate from strength” — Roy

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suman Roy , one of Canada's foremost voices on food security and global hunger, will deliver a keynote address at the Ecovay Future Leaders Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey, February 25–28, 2026. His address, titled "Food Security is not just feeding the hungry, but feeding our Country, in the face of global Geopolitical volatility," will challenge the next generation of leaders to rethink how nations protect their food supply in an era of mounting geopolitical uncertainty.From Local Streets to the Global StageRoy's perspective on food insecurity is shaped not just by policy, but by lived experience. He arrived in Canada in 2002 with $42 in his pocket and, years later, founded Feed Scarborough — an organization that today operates Multiple emergency food access programmes and serves over 2,000 meals weekly. That personal arc, from food bank client to global food security advocate, gives his message an authority few speakers can match.A key consultant in drafting Toronto's first-ever Food Strategy, Roy has since taken his advocacy to the world's most significant platforms — including the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). He has spoken across every continent, urging governments, institutions, and communities to treat food security not as a charity issue, but as a question of national sovereignty and strategic resilience.Why This Message, Why NowAt a time when trade disruptions, climate shocks, and conflict are reshaping global supply chains, Roy will argue that food security can no longer be approached as simply a humanitarian concern. Nations must think of it as critical infrastructure — as essential to their stability as energy, defense, or finance."When a country cannot feed itself, it cannot negotiate from strength," Roy says. "Future leaders need to understand that the geopolitical map of the next 30 years will be drawn, in large part, by who controls food."About the Ecovay Future Leaders AssemblyThe Ecovay Future Leaders Assembly is a premier international gathering bringing together emerging leaders across business, policy, science, and civil society to tackle the defining challenges of our time. Istanbul provides a fitting backdrop for a conversation at the crossroads of East and West, where geopolitical pressures on food systems are felt acutely.About Suman Roy Suman Roy is a distinguished leader, global speaker, and hunger advocate whose career spans the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. Founder and CEO of Feed Scarborough, he has been honored with the King Charles III Coronation Medal, named CEO of the Year (NGO), Changemaker of the Year, and Visionary of the Year. He has represented Canada at the United Nations and the FAO, and his work has been recognized across the globe for its practical, systemic approach to ending hunger.

