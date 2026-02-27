REVEL Realty Welcomes Resilient Reshonda Johnson to Lead New REVEL Etobicoke Brokerage

Reshonda Johnson joins REVEL as Head Coach of REVEL Etobicoke, bringing nearly a decade of GTA real estate experience, design expertise, and strategic vision. Reshonda and the REVEL Etobicoke team at Tip-Off, connecting and networking with talented agents like Nakai Nettey from Niagara REVEL agent Tracey-Ann Griffiths at Tip-Off, unstoppable in her hustle closing deals, building connections, and soaking up knowledge from every opportunity. Stay updated: Follow @reveletobicoke on Instagram for the latest news, insights, and highlights from REVEL Etobicoke!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVEL Realty Inc. is proud to announce that powerhouse broker and community leader Reshonda Johnson will spearhead the brokerage’s expansion into Etobicoke, Ontario.

Headquartered in Niagara Falls, REVEL continues its strategic growth across the province, building upon recent expansions in Ottawa, Toronto West, North Bay, Durham, and the Peel Region. The launch of REVEL Etobicoke further solidifies the brand’s presence across the Greater Toronto Area, positioning REVEL north, south, east, and west of the metropolitan core.

Reshonda Johnson is a strategist, builder, and community leader with a designer’s eye and an investor’s mindset. As Head Coach of REVEL Etobicoke, Reshonda brings a rare blend of architectural education, interior design expertise, and nearly a decade of high-level real estate experience in the Greater Toronto Area. Since 2018, she has helped hundreds of families and investors buy, sell, and build wealth through real estate, always with precision, integrity, and a long-term vision.

Her foundation in architectural technology and interior design sets her apart in a crowded industry. Prior to real estate, she refined her expertise working alongside brands centered around the home building system, developing a deep understanding of how homes function, feel, and ultimately perform in the marketplace. Today, that technical edge translates into strategic pricing, powerful marketing, and value-driven negotiation that consistently positions her clients ahead of the curve.

“Leadership at REVEL felt like a natural progression. I’ve always operated beyond transactions, I build systems, develop people, and think long-term. REVEL’s bold, forward-thinking culture aligns with how I do business. I didn’t just want to sell real estate, I wanted to elevate the standard and lead from the front,” explains Reshonda Johnson. “REVEL amplifies what I already do well. The brand presence, marketing power, and collaborative environment allow me to scale strategically while maintaining a high-touch client experience. It strengthens both perception and performance, and in a competitive market like Etobicoke, that matters.”

“We are very excited to welcome and promote Reshonda Johnson’s real estate career, and her team at REVEL,” says Ryan Serravalle, Founder of REVEL. “We share the same ambitions for client care, and our visions for real estate align seamlessly. Reshonda is passionate about her clients, her colleagues, and the craft of selling homes. To have her join our cast of top-performing leaders is both a privilege and a blessing.”

At REVEL Etobicoke, Reshonda is already building a culture rooted in excellence, collaboration, and elevated standards. Her mission is clear: develop high-performing agents who operate like CEOs of their own businesses. She is deeply committed to mentorship, systems, and time mastery, equipping her team with the tools, structure, accountability, and mindset required to win in one of Ontario’s most competitive markets.

Known for her direct communication style, polished presence, and infectious energy, Reshonda balances sharp business acumen with authenticity. She is a wife, mother, investor, and faith-driven leader who understands that real estate is not just about property, it is about the person eventually residing in the home.

This recent milestone expansion comes as REVEL has solidified expansion pursuits in the nation’s capital, while integrating The Fresh Approach Team to lead REVEL’s brand presence in the Peel region. With an ambitious goal to expand beyond provincial borders, the addition of REVEL Etobicoke propels the brokerage beyond expectations and fuels continued momentum across the province.

“Reshonda Johnson is a kind, set an example first, type of leader of REVEL Etobicoke,” adds Nicki Serravalle, Founder of REVEL. “At REVEL, we partner with exceptional professionals with the shared belief that together we can elevate performance, confidence, and impact within the communities we serve.”

Since its launch in 2014, REVEL has cultivated a bold, REVELutionary brand that continues to attract some of the highest-performing teams, brokers and agents in the nation. Through innovative platforms such as REVEL Ed, REVshare and REVEL Mentorship, the brokerage remains a credible and compelling choice for agents seeking leadership, ownership, and next-level growth.

Under Reshonda Johnson’s leadership, REVEL Etobicoke is poised to become a true powerhouse in the west end, defined by bold branding, strategic expansion, and a client experience that is nothing short of exceptional.

