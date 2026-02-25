FOREVER K-POP: A CELEBRATION CONCERT NATIONAL TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED

Launches March 25 in Bloomington, IL; Visiting More Than 30 U.S. Cities; Tickets On Sale Now at ForeverKPopLive.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Angle Entertainment and Maple Tree Entertainment today announced the national tour schedule for Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert, a brand-new concert experience set to burst onto stages March 25 in Bloomington, IL, before visiting Los Angeles, New York, and more than 30 cities nationwide. Inspired by the worldwide K-Pop phenomenon and the recent smash-hit film KPop Demon Hunters, the production delivers the ultimate K-Pop fan night out, bringing a next-level, fan-powered tribute experience and today's biggest hits to life on stage. Tickets and VIP Superfan packages (includes premium tickets, photo opp, merch, and early access to the venue) are on sale now and available at www.ForeverKPopLive.com Forever K-Pop - A Celebration Concert fuses live singing and dancing, bold costuming, and cinematic visuals to create a dazzling stage production. The show features a dynamic cast of singers and dancers including Leo Lam (KAI), Ally Choe (SORA), Tuânminh A. Đỗ (JIN), Emily Anne Goes (MINA), Marine Tamada-Wu (LUNA), and Amanda Nawata Neiman as DJ NARI. Under the direction of Dean Elliott and choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, the company delivers the precision, athleticism, and electrifying stage presence synonymous with the K-pop genre.The 2026 tour schedule includes:March 25 | Bloomington, IL | Bloomington Center for the Performing ArtsMarch 26 | Waukegan, IL | Genesee TheatreMarch 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre at Old National CentreMarch 28 | Columbus, OH | Mershon AuditoriumMarch 29 | Midland, MI | Midland Center for the Arts AuditoriumMarch 31 | Milwaukee, WI | Uihlein Hall, Marcus CenterApril 1 | Cincinnati, OH | Taft TheatreApril 2 | Buffalo, NY | UB Centre for the Arts – Mainstage TheatreApril 3 | Morristown, NJ | Mayo Performing Arts CenterApril 4 | Raleigh, NC | Martin Marietta Center for the Performing ArtsApril 7 | Glenside, PA | Keswick TheaterApril 8 | Boston, MA | Emerson Colonial TheatreApril 10 | New York, NY | United PalaceApril 11 | Staten Island, NY | St. George TheatreApril 12 | Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods Resort Casino - Premier TheaterApril 14 | Johnson City, TN | ETSU Martin CenterApril 15 | Evansville, IN | Aiken Theatre at Old National Events PlazaApril 16 | Cleveland, OH | Playhouse Square - KeyBank State TheatreApril 17 | Joliet, IL | Rialto Square TheatreApril 18 | Fort Wayne, IN | Embassy TheatreApril 22 | Tampa, FL | Straz Center - Carol Morsani HallApril 23 | Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center - Walt Disney TheaterApril 24 | Palm Beach, FL | Glazer HallApril 25 | Albany, GA | Albany Civic Center ArenaApril 26 | Huntsville, AL | VBC Mark C. Smith Concert HallApril 28 | Minneapolis, MN | State TheatreApril 29 | Kansas City, MO | The Midland TheatreMay 1 | Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU TheatreMay 3 | McAllen, TX | McAllen Performing Arts CenterMay 5 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak CenterMay 6 | Denver, CO | Paramount TheatreMay 8 | Chandler, AZ | Wild Horse PassMay 9 | Costa Mesa, CA | Segerstrom HallMay 10 | Los Angeles, CA | The United Theater on BroadwayPresented in two exhilarating 45-minute acts, the show captures the pulse of the global K-pop movement while spotlighting iconic moments and breakout anthems including Katseye’s “Debut,” and “Golden” and “Soda Pop” by K-Pop Demon Hunters’ breakout sensations HUNTR/X (Huntrix) and Saja Boys, respectively. Other chart-topping hits in the set list include “Seven” by Jungkook featuring Latto, BTS’ “Butter,” BLACKPINK’s “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” NewJeans’ “Supershy,” and Stray Kids’ “Maniac.”For more information, tour dates, and tickets, visit www.ForeverKPopLive.com and follow @ForeverKpopLiveConcert on Instagram and @ForeverKpopLive on TikTok; #foreverkpoplive.ABOUT RIGHT ANGLE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers)Right Angle Entertainment (RAE) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital, and concert events. RAE’s proud roster includes: “Wheel of Fortune Live!,” Hasbro’s “Clue: A Walking Mystery” immersive experience, “Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol,” “Ninja Kidz Live,” “Jay Shetty Love Rules – World Tour,” “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” “The Psychology of Serial Killers,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” and London’s close-up magic show “The Magician’s Table” among many others. www.rightangleentertainment.com ABOUT MAPLE TREE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers)Operating in both the U.S. and the UK, Maple Tree Entertainment specializes in putting together unique live shows, primarily in theatres/concert halls worldwide. These include the multi-award winning The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Neighbours - The Celebration Tour, Hollyoaks - The 30th Anniversary Tour, Buddy - The Musical, The Psychology of Serial Killers, The Young Ones - Live In Conversation, The Life & Music of George Michael, An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss and Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience. https://www.mapletreeentertainment.com # # #

