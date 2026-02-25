Anato Bogota Anato Cordoba Local Honor Guess #2 NRGT Logo Avista Resort Photo GMSacha Inchi

ENERGY TODAY CORP TO ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ADVANCEMENTS AT NATIONAL TRAVEL AGENCIES CONVENTION – ANATO 2026

Energy Today (OTCMKTS:NRGT)

BOGOTA, CUNDINAMARCA, COLOMBIA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dear Shareholders, Partners, and Stakeholders, Energy Today Corp (OTC: $NRGT) is pleased to announce its participation in the 45th edition of the ANATO Vitrina Turística, the premier travel industry convention taking place February 25–27, 2026, at Corferias – International Business & Exhibition Center in Bogotá, Colombia.During this influential event, Energy Today Corp will finalize the structuring of essential components necessary to launch its groundbreaking Avista Life & Leisure Travel Club — a global community designed for travelers and investors seeking modern investment education, lifestyle enrichment, and tangible benefits through exclusive travel experiences and investment opportunities.The Avista Travel Club will empower members worldwide to:Learn and apply advanced investment structures and vehiclesGain access to life-enriching travel benefits and perksGrow personal net worth through strategic participationJoin a vibrant global community of like-minded investors and explorersIn addition to the travel club launch, the organization will showcase the tokenization project frameworks soon to be rolled out, including Avista Beach Villas & Resort and La Palmichala Gold Mine project, reinforcing Energy Today Corp’s commitment to innovative investment avenues that blend tourism, lifestyle, and wealth creation.QED Connect QEDN will participate in the event as a partner to promote all the GMSacha Inchi project and restaurant division. With Sacha Inchi seed project and a new restaurant franchise.Partnerships & Collaboration With Industry LeadersThroughout the week, Energy Today Corp leadership will meet with the tourism industry leaders and key government entities to explore strategic alliances that will strengthen both domestic and international engagement. These collaborations aim to benefit not only affiliates and participants in the club but also the communities where these ventures will operate, supporting sustainable growth and shared prosperity.About ANATO Vitrina TurísticaThe ANATO Vitrina Turística is Colombia’s most influential tourism industry event, organized by the Asociación Colombiana de Agencias de Viajes y Turismo (ANATO) — a union representing hundreds of travel agencies and tourism professionals nationwide since 1949.Now in its 45th edition, the event serves as a central meeting point for airlines, tour operators, hotel partners, travel professionals, and international buyers to showcase offerings, forge business relationships, and promote tourism-related services. Alongside the Vitrina Turística, the Colombia Travel Mart — a high-impact business roundtable — brings together national tourism sellers with global buyers to accelerate international cooperation and business growth.Representing thousands of professionals and generating significant inbound business discussions, the ANATO convention is widely regarded as a vital platform for innovation and commercial exchange in the Latin American travel sector.The Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (ANATO) is a non-profit trade association that represents, defends, and promotes the general interests of tourism and travel agencies in Colombia. Founded on October 20, 1949, it comprises approximately 700 member agencies throughout the country, organized into nine chapters. This has solidified the sector and the association as the most widely recognized national entity for its effective management.Mission:At ANATO, we are committed to leading the transformation and continuous strengthening of the tourism sector in Colombia, representing our members before various levels of government. We work to increase the competitiveness of travel agents; we promote a fair relationship with the tourism value chain; and we drive sustainable tourism to maintain consumer confidence.History:What began in 1949 in Bogotá as a small association formed by four forward-thinking travel agents has, over the years, become one of the strongest organizations in the tourism sector. Today, ANATO has approximately 700 member agencies across all departments of the country, including main offices, branches, and managed agencies, all working to benefit the profession and the end consumer.ANATO has nine chapters that extensively cover Colombia, through which it undertakes initiatives for the successful development of the sector in the face of the changes and transformations in the world of travel. Since its inception, the Association has been motivating and providing information, tools, and resources so that its members can make the necessary changes to successfully navigate the future.We have worked for years on training and professional development within the sector, using diverse methods and initiatives, which has led to significant progress in all these areas. ANATO has promoted the organization of business management groups, currently boasting successful operations in the country, including Over, L'alianXa, Travel Group, and Turismo Total—model models of entrepreneurship and organization in Latin America.Among its many achievements, ANATO has diligently championed the interests of travel agents, managing resolutions, decrees, and laws that have supported the management and revenue of all its members. These actions, carried out jointly with the government and suppliers, have set a benchmark in the global sector to offer stability and prevent imbalances. ANATO has worked with the government on the enactment of important laws such as the amendment to Law 300 and the diversification of school vacation periods, with Decree 1373 issued by the Ministry of National Education, among others.Since the beginning of the millennium, the travel agency sector has been charting its future. To achieve this, there are various channels that range from diversification in some cases, specialization in others, technology applied efficiently to customer service, business integration, training as a fundamental axis, internationalization, and marketing.After oil and coal, tourism occupies a privileged position. The various tools that support it—its infrastructure, investments, technology, and economic revaluation—present an opportunity that should not be missed. For this reason, ANATO is developing strategies to make the sector one of the most dynamic, a driving force behind the country's economic development.ANATO is the leading, influential, and effective trade association, where daily efforts are made to implement actions that ensure travel agencies remain the backbone of the country's business and Colombian tourism. Membership in ANATO is a seal of guarantee for buyers of tourism services. When purchasing travel through a member agency, you can be confident that you are dealing with legally established businesses that comply with all regulations, generating trust, peace of mind, and above all, security with quality standards that guarantee the success of your leisure or business trips.About Energy TodayEnergy Today Corp. (OTC: $NRGT) is a corporation organized under the laws of the State of Wyoming and operates as a modern holding company transitioning toward direct asset ownership and digital transformation through Web3 technology, with a specialized focus on Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization. The Company is currently developing its flagship tokenized real estate project, Avista Beach Villas & Resort, a beachfront development located in Córdoba, Colombia. In addition to Avista, Energy Today owns and operates five luxury vacation rental units in one of Colombia’s most desirable leisure destinations, approximately two hours from Bogotá. These assets, located within the CSuits project in Anapoima, form part of a high-end condominium offering exclusive retreats, premium amenities, and resort-style living. These units are also planned to be incorporated into the Company’s growing tokenized digital asset inventory. Energy Today is also the proud owner of the mining rights and title to a 97-hectare gold mining property located in the mineral-rich region of Remedios, Antioquia, Colombia. Supported by a NI 43-101 technical report, the property contains inferred mineral resources with an estimated value exceeding USD $150 million. The Company is currently restructuring tunnel access and finalizing regulatory and legal requirements to advance the project toward production, positioning the asset to participate in one of the most resilient and profitable sectors of the economy.About Avista and Anapoima E SuitsAvista Beach Villas & Resort, a beachfront development located in Córdoba, Colombia. The project consists of approximately 90 mixed-use short-term rental units with integrated hotel operations, designed to serve the growing demand for experiential and income-generating hospitality assets. Avista is being developed under a sustainability-first framework, aiming for minimal environmental impact while delivering long-term economic and social benefits to the surrounding community. In addition to Avista, Energy Today owns and operates five luxury vacation rental units in one of Colombia’s most desirable leisure destinations, approximately two hours from Bogotá. These assets, located within the CSuits project in Anapoima, form part of a high-end condominium offering exclusive retreats. Energy Today owns the right of the Mining Facility at La Palmichala is actively tapping into a vein system that aligns with the renowned “orogenic quartz vein” model, widely recognized in northern Colombia. With a rich history spanning over a century, the property was first mined by a British company that explored various mineralized vein structures. Presently, the Palmichala mine is operating under a licensed exploitation agreement and is committed to reporting to the Ministry of Mines and Energy for the necessary mining authorization. The Segovia-Remedios Mine District (SRMD), positioned on the eastern margin of the Central Cordillera in the Nordeste sub-region of the Antioquía, Colombia.About Energy Today Products and ServicesAs part of its Web3 expansion strategy, the Company intends to integrate this mining asset into its RWA tokenization platform, enabling broader global investor participation in high-value projects that are traditionally inaccessible due to geographic, regulatory, or capital barriers. Beyond its proprietary assets, Energy Today plans to offer tokenized investment and asset-structuring services to third-party partners seeking scalable capital solutions. In this segment, the Company is collaborating with its strategic partner QEDN to tokenize agricultural production assets, transforming tangible crop-based operations into structured, investable digital instruments accessible to a global investor base. Through this multi-asset, multi-sector tokenization strategy, Energy Today is redefining how holding companies generate revenue, attract capital, and engage with investors worldwide. QED Connect (OTC: QEDN) will capitalize on this exceptional property to introduce its GMSacha Inchi lifestyle membership program, dedicated to promoting superfoods and wellness for our esteemed members. Sacha Inchi is a superfood brimming with Omega 3, 6, and 9, offering a complete vegan protein source with all nine essential amino acids. Additionally, our gold mine, La Palmichala, is poised to generate substantial income through gold extraction, starting with sales in Colombia and expanding to international markets.About QED Connect Ticker QEDNGMS Green Mind Solutions SAS is a transformative Colombian company that has been empowering farmers since 2013 by providing a sustainable alternative to illegal coca cultivation. By introducing Sacha Inchi - a nutrient-packed superfood rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9, along with a complete vegan protein containing all nine essential amino acids - GMS is helping to reshape communities. With the support of QED Connect's investment, GMS has successfully developed Sacha Inchi seeds into delicious snacks, nutritious powders, and innovative beverages. Sourcing these seeds from farmers in both mining communities and agricultural regions, GMS is committed to not only enhancing the local economy but also promoting healthful eating. In 2020, they launched their unique Sacha Inchi beverage, marketed under the GMSacha Inchi brand, which is positioned as the only drink globally to offer Omega 3, 6, and 9 alongside complete vegan protein. Furthermore, GMS has recently expanded its product line to include a pet brand, receiving certification to produce GMSacha Inchi products for our beloved furry friends. On June 30, 2025 Energy Today (OTC: NRGT) signed a Stock Purchase Agreement to by Avista Beach Villa and Resorts, a beach front property that will allow QED Connect to capitalize on this exceptional property to introduce its GMSacha Inchi lifestyle membership program, dedicated to promoting superfoods and wellness for our esteemed members. the Colombia government.Products and ServicesGMS is committed to sourcing Sacha Inchi seeds from farmers in mining communities and diverse agricultural regions. These seeds are expertly transformed into a delicious array of products, including snacks, powders, beverages, and our innovative gluten-free pizzas and pastries. In 2020, GMS took a significant step by launching the Sacha Inchi beverage, positioning itself as a leader in this unique market. Our products, marketed under both private labels and our registered brand, GMSacha Inchi, are gaining recognition in Colombia and globally. What sets GMSacha Inchi apart is that it is the only beverage worldwide boasting Omega 3, 6, and 9 alongside a complete vegan protein containing all nine essential amino acids. We have also expanded our reach into the pet market with our certified GMSacha Inchi Pet brand, catering to the growing demand for healthy pet products We have established Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for Sacha Inchi and are dedicated to empowering farmers by helping them implement these practices in Colombia and beyond. Join us in making a positive difference for communities and the environment while enjoying the best of what Sacha Inchi has to offer!Company FacilitiesQED Connect (OTC: QEDN) proudly presents the first gluten-free pizzeria, coffee shop, and bar, featuring mouthwatering pizzas crafted with GMSacha Inchi, all under the exciting brand name SaPina Pizza, Coffee, and Bar. Our prime location in Envigado, just off the highway, makes us a quick 20-minute drive from the international airport and only 30 minutes from vibrant Medellín. At SaPina, we are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality. We consistently adhere to all local and international health regulations and are honored to have received FDA approval. Our innovative facility is designed to cater to both humans and pets, ensuring that every family member can indulge in our treats. We take allergies seriously; that's why our menu contains no nuts or ingredients that could trigger allergies in humans or animals. Our beverages are provided by a reputable third-party manufacturer that uses advanced aseptic packaging technology, allowing us to maintain premium quality while extending shelf life for six months or more. GMS is dedicated to excellence, implementing Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for Sacha Inchi. We proudly support local farmers in Colombia.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding corporate strategy, asset valuation, market opportunity, tokenization initiatives, digital asset infrastructure, and anticipated growth. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include market conditions, regulatory developments, execution risks, and other factors disclosed in the Company’s public filings. Energy Today Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

